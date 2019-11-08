Global Prepreg Carbon Fiber Market Overview, 2018 & Forecasts 2019-2024 with Profiles of the Top Eight Companies

DUBLIN, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Prepreg Carbon Fiber: Markets and Top Eight Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of this report includes an analysis of the prepreg carbon fiber applications markets. This report includes those products and materials that are typically used in extreme conditions like high temperatures or which provide additional enhanced properties when compared to traditional products.

This report analyzes market trends and provides perspective for end-use industries where these products are used. Industries discussed in this report are aerospace and defense, industrial, energy, infrastructure, sporting goods, transportation, and others. Market share estimates for each are provided.

This document is a special report on the prepreg carbon fiber market. The goal of this report is to provide a more in-depth look at the top tier prepreg carbon fiber companies as well as some of the second-tier companies that are sure to play in the future years. More specifically, the objectives include identifying companies that are considered leaders in their field and the technological means these companies are using to exploit their markets and dominate their fields.

This report profiles the top eight companies in the prepreg carbon fiber industry and explores the underlying application markets. Each application is analyzed to determine its market status, impact on future market segments and future growth potential. The report also highlights the main business segments, key products and the financial performance of the industry leaders. Segmental and regional financial performance as well as technology advancements, key executives, geographical presence, industry history, and developments are included.

This report provides analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018 to 2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) projections from 2019 to 2024. Estimated values used are based on manufacturer total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant US dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

The Report Includes:

An overview of the top eight prepreg carbon fiber companies and discussion on their main business segments, details of products, and financial performance

Coverage of recent market trends in overall prepreg carbon fiber industry

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Identification of prepreg carbon applications with the greatest commercial potential during the forecast period

Impact analyses of the key drivers and constraints

Information on legal and regulatory factors and economic factors related to this industry

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Intended Audience

Methodology

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Overview

Prepreg

Prepreg Carbon

Market Drivers

Economic Factors

Legal and Regulatory Factors

Industry Factors

Chapter 4 Market Analysis by End-Use Application

Overview

Carbon Fiber Applications

Aerospace and Defense Industry

Automobiles

Wind Energy

Sports and Leisure

Industrial Applications

Infrastructure

Thermal Management

Other Applications

Chapter 5 Company Landscape

Research and Technology Trends

Industry Structure

Markets for Carbon Materials

Manufacturers of Structural Carbons

Carbon Fibers

Competitive Strategies Used in the Carbon Fiber Industry

New Business Development

Competitive Pricing

Vertical Integration

Global Strategic Alliances

Intellectual Property Analysis

Technology Development Trends

Chapter 6 Company Profiles

Gurit Holdings Ag

Hexcel Corp.

Park Electrochemical Corp.

Royal Tencate N.V .

. SGL Carbon

Solvay Group

Toray Industries

Teijin Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ag6ydu

