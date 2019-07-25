Global Prepreg Market Outlook to 2024 - Narrowing Supply-Demand Gap & Technical Advancements in Prepreg Product Development

DUBLIN, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Prepreg Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global prepreg market is expected to record a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

Key Highlights

The market is majorly driven by the rising demand from wind energy and aerospace & defense applications.

Autoclave and maintenance constraints are expected to hinder the markets growth.

Narrowing supply-demand gap and technical advancements in prepreg product development are likely to act as an opportunity to the global prepreg market over the forecast period.

Major Market Trends

Aerospace & Defense Industry to Drive the Market

Owing to the superior strength-to-weight ratio of prepregs there is high demand for prepregs from the aerospace sector. Prepregs (especially carbon prepregs) are increasingly being used to replace their metal counterparts, to manufacture interior and exterior structures, as the specific strength and modulus of the former are higher than most metallic alloys.

Increased expenditure on specialized military equipment in the defense sector, due to the current increase in defense budgets and the resurgence of global security threats in key nations (such as the United Kingdom , France , Japan , and several Middle Eastern countries), is expected to boost the demand for prepregs.

Robust increases of global revenue passenger kilometers (RPKs), year over year, are leading to an unprecedented level of aircraft production rates (which in 2018, were about twice the levels experienced a decade ago).

Overall, a steady growth rate in the aerospace industry and increased applications of prepregs in military applications provide a great opportunity and growth potential for prepreg manufacturers.

United States to Dominate the North American Market

The United States is the world's largest and most powerful economy in the world. The economy's growth rate was 2.9% in 2018 and is expected to increase by 2.3% in the year 2019.

The United States is the world's largest and most powerful economy in the world. The economy's growth rate was 2.9% in 2018 and is expected to increase by 2.3% in the year 2019. The aerospace and the defense sectors of the United States are the largest in the world. Defense budgets are increasing with rising global tensions, in order to equip the armed forces with modern platforms.

More spending in the defense and aerospace sector is likely to be seen in the coming years, which in turn, is expected to drive the demand for prepreg in the United States.

Major players in the United States are expected to increase their investments in the development of advanced prepregs for use in newer applications in industrial sectors, which is likely to lead to increased consumption of prepregs in the future.

are expected to increase their investments in the development of advanced prepregs for use in newer applications in industrial sectors, which is likely to lead to increased consumption of prepregs in the future. The automotive market of the United States (which is one of the largest in the world) has currently slowed down, while it is expected to grow at a moderately high rate in the forecast period, and the light commercial vehicles market is expected to grow at a moderately low rate during the forecast period. It is expected to drive the market for prepreg, significantly.

Competitive Landscape



The global prepreg market is consolidated in nature. The major companies include Axiom Materials, Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber & Composites, Solvay, Hexcel Corporation, and Huntsman International, among others.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Demand from the Aerospace & Defense Sector

4.1.2 Growing Demand from the Wind Sector

4.1.3 Increased Adoption of Carbon Prepreg

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Autoclave and Maintenance Constraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Resin Type

5.1.1 Thermoset

5.1.2 Thermoplastic

5.2 Fiber Type

5.2.1 Carbon

5.2.2 Glass

5.2.3 Aramid

5.3 End-user Industry

5.3.1 Aerospace and Defense

5.3.2 Automotive

5.3.3 Electrical and Electronics

5.3.4 Wind Turbine

5.3.5 Leisure

5.3.6 Other End-user Industries

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 Italy

5.4.3.4 France

5.4.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Axiom Materials

6.4.2 Composite Resources Inc.

6.4.3 Gurit

6.4.4 Hexcel Corporation

6.4.5 Huntsman International LLC.

6.4.6 ISOLA Group

6.4.7 Koninklijke Ten Cate

6.4.8 Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber & Composites, Inc.

6.4.19 Park Electrochemical Corp.

6.4.10 Renegade Materials Corporation

6.4.11 SGL Carbon

6.4.12 Solvay

6.4.13 Sunrez Corporation

6.4.14 Teijin Limited

6.4.15 Toray Industries, Inc.

6.4.16 Ventec International Group

6.4.17 Yokohama Aerospace America, Inc.

6.4.18 Zoltek



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Narrowing Supply-Demand Gap

7.2 Technical Advancements in Prepreg Product Development



