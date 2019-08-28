Global Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives Market Study 2019: Focus on Major Formulations Used in Pressure-Sensitive Laminates

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives Market Study 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Pressure-sensitive Adhesives Market Study 2019, provides an independent assessment of pressure-sensitive technology, and focuses on the major formulations used in pressure-sensitive laminates - solvent-based, water-based, hot melt, UV curable, and silicone.

The study presents a detailed analysis on adhesives for laminate production in key pressure-sensitive market segments, including tape, labelstock, hygiene, graphic films, and medical. Detail is included for the global market as well as for regional markets. AWA Global Pressure-sensitive Adhesives Market Study 2019 uses the value chain as an important tool to analyze the market for pressure-sensitive adhesives.

Scope of the Report:

Perceived strengths and weaknesses of each pressure-sensitive technology

The pressure-sensitive technologies used in each market segment

Significant applications within each segment

Adhesive demand, trends and market drivers

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Methodology

1.3 Definitions, Units & Abbreviatons

1.4 Acknowledgements



2 Executive Summary



3 Global Market

3.1 Global Market Structure

3.2 Global Value Chain



4 Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives

4.1 Hot Melt

4.1.1 Global Demand by Region

4.1.2 Global Demand by Segment

4.1.3 Global Forecasts

4.2 Hot Melt (UV Curable)

4.3 Silicone-based

4.4 Solvent-based

4.5 Water-based



5 The North American Market

5.1 North American Value Chain

5.2 Market Demand by Pressure-sensitive Adhesive

5.2.1 Hot Melt

5.2.2 Hot Melt (UV Curable)

5.2.3 Silicone-based

5.2.4 Solvent-based

5.2.5 Water-based

5.3 Market Demand by Market Segment

5.3.1 Tapes

5.3.2 Labelstock

5.3.3 Hygiene

5.3.4 Graphic Films

5.3.5 Medical

5.3.6 Others

5.4 North American Forecasts & Market Trends



6 The European Market

6.1 European Value Chain

6.2 Market Demand by Pressure-sensitive Adhesive

6.2.1 Hot Melt

6.2.2 Hot Melt (UV Curable)

6.2.3 Silicone-based

6.2.4 Solvent-based

6.2.5 Water-based

6.3 Market Demand by Market Segment

6.3.1 Tapes

6.3.2 Labelstock

6.3.3 Hygiene

6.3.4 Graphic Films

6.3.5 Medical

6.3.6 Others

6.4 European Forecasts & Market Trends



7 The Asian Market

7.1 Asian Value Chain

7.2 Market Demand by Pressure-sensitive Adhesive

7.2.1 Hot Melt

7.2.2 Hot Melt (UV Curable)

7.2.3 Silicone-based

7.2.4 Solvent-based

7.2.5 Water-based

7.3 Market Demand by Market Segment

7.3.1 Tapes

7.3.2 Labelstock

7.3.3 Hygiene

7.3.4 Graphic Films

7.3.5 Medical

7.3.6 Others

7.4 Asian Forecasts & Market Trends



8 The Rest Of World

8.1 Rest of the World Value Chain

8.2 Market Demand by Pressure-sensitive Adhesive

8.2.1 Hot Melt

8.2.2 Hot Melt (UV Curable)

8.2.3 Silicone-based

8.2.4 Solvent-based

8.2.5 Water-based

8.3 Market Demand by Market Segment

8.3.1 Tapes

8.3.2 Labelstock

8.3.3 Hygiene

8.3.4 Graphic Films

8.3.5 Medical

8.3.6 Others

8.4 Rest of the World Forecasts & Market Trends



9 Company Profiles

