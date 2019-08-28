Global Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives Market Study 2019: Focus on Major Formulations Used in Pressure-Sensitive Laminates
Aug 28, 2019, 16:00 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives Market Study 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Pressure-sensitive Adhesives Market Study 2019, provides an independent assessment of pressure-sensitive technology, and focuses on the major formulations used in pressure-sensitive laminates - solvent-based, water-based, hot melt, UV curable, and silicone.
The study presents a detailed analysis on adhesives for laminate production in key pressure-sensitive market segments, including tape, labelstock, hygiene, graphic films, and medical. Detail is included for the global market as well as for regional markets. AWA Global Pressure-sensitive Adhesives Market Study 2019 uses the value chain as an important tool to analyze the market for pressure-sensitive adhesives.
Scope of the Report:
- Perceived strengths and weaknesses of each pressure-sensitive technology
- The pressure-sensitive technologies used in each market segment
- Significant applications within each segment
- Adhesive demand, trends and market drivers
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Methodology
1.3 Definitions, Units & Abbreviatons
1.4 Acknowledgements
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Market
3.1 Global Market Structure
3.2 Global Value Chain
4 Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives
4.1 Hot Melt
4.1.1 Global Demand by Region
4.1.2 Global Demand by Segment
4.1.3 Global Forecasts
4.2 Hot Melt (UV Curable)
4.3 Silicone-based
4.4 Solvent-based
4.5 Water-based
5 The North American Market
5.1 North American Value Chain
5.2 Market Demand by Pressure-sensitive Adhesive
5.2.1 Hot Melt
5.2.2 Hot Melt (UV Curable)
5.2.3 Silicone-based
5.2.4 Solvent-based
5.2.5 Water-based
5.3 Market Demand by Market Segment
5.3.1 Tapes
5.3.2 Labelstock
5.3.3 Hygiene
5.3.4 Graphic Films
5.3.5 Medical
5.3.6 Others
5.4 North American Forecasts & Market Trends
6 The European Market
6.1 European Value Chain
6.2 Market Demand by Pressure-sensitive Adhesive
6.2.1 Hot Melt
6.2.2 Hot Melt (UV Curable)
6.2.3 Silicone-based
6.2.4 Solvent-based
6.2.5 Water-based
6.3 Market Demand by Market Segment
6.3.1 Tapes
6.3.2 Labelstock
6.3.3 Hygiene
6.3.4 Graphic Films
6.3.5 Medical
6.3.6 Others
6.4 European Forecasts & Market Trends
7 The Asian Market
7.1 Asian Value Chain
7.2 Market Demand by Pressure-sensitive Adhesive
7.2.1 Hot Melt
7.2.2 Hot Melt (UV Curable)
7.2.3 Silicone-based
7.2.4 Solvent-based
7.2.5 Water-based
7.3 Market Demand by Market Segment
7.3.1 Tapes
7.3.2 Labelstock
7.3.3 Hygiene
7.3.4 Graphic Films
7.3.5 Medical
7.3.6 Others
7.4 Asian Forecasts & Market Trends
8 The Rest Of World
8.1 Rest of the World Value Chain
8.2 Market Demand by Pressure-sensitive Adhesive
8.2.1 Hot Melt
8.2.2 Hot Melt (UV Curable)
8.2.3 Silicone-based
8.2.4 Solvent-based
8.2.5 Water-based
8.3 Market Demand by Market Segment
8.3.1 Tapes
8.3.2 Labelstock
8.3.3 Hygiene
8.3.4 Graphic Films
8.3.5 Medical
8.3.6 Others
8.4 Rest of the World Forecasts & Market Trends
9 Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mw2ja9
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article