Global Print Advertising Markets, 2011-2018 & 2019-2024

DUBLIN, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Print Advertising Market Report & Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market reached a value of US$ 98.1 Billion in 2018, declining at a CAGR of around 2.3% during 2011-2018.

Despite the market's declining growth and the competition faced from the newer advertising media such as internet and mobile advertising, print advertising still accounts for a significant share in the global advertising market. This can be attributed to a number of factors. A large portion of the global population still subscribes to newspapers and magazines either because they are habitual of reading it or it is considered a symbol of respectability for educated families.

Moreover, print ads are less intrusive and at the same time provide unlimited exposure than other forms of media as the reader can study the advertisement at his leisure without any time limit or interruptions. Print media also provides position flexibility as it offers a choice to the advertisers as to where to place the ad in a publication. Findings from the report further suggest that while the print advertising market is declining in developed markets, it is experiencing a balanced growth in emerging markets.

The report has segmented the global print advertising market on the basis of type which include newspapers and magazines. Currently, newspaper advertising represents the largest segment. Based on industry, the report lists the key industries which actively uses print as a medium for advertising. Market share analysis of key regions and markets have also been provided in the report. The report has further analysed the competitive analysis of the market covering the major players of the global print advertising market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Introduction

3.1 Overview

3.2 Executive Summary

3.3 Key Industry Trends



4 Global Advertising Market

4.1 Current and Historical Market Trends

4.2 Performance of Various Segments

4.3 Performance of Various Regions

4.4 Key Players and their Market Shares

4.5 Market Forecast



5 Global Print Advertising Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Current and Historical Market Trends

5.3 Market Breakup by Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.4.1 Asia Pacific

5.4.1.1 Current and Historical Market Trends

5.4.1.2 Market Forecast

5.4.2 Europe, Middle East and Africa

5.4.2.1 Current and Historical Market Trends

5.4.2.2 Market Forecast

5.4.3 North America

5.4.3.1 Current and Historical Market Trends

5.4.3.2 Market Forecast

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.4.1 Current and Historical Market Trends

5.4.4.2 Market Forecast

5.5 Newspaper Advertising

5.5.1 Advertising Revenue: Current and Historical Market Trends

5.5.2 Circulation Revenue: Current and Historical Market Trends

5.5.3 Market Breakup by Region

5.5.4 Major Newspapers: Performance by Readership

5.5.5 Market Forecast

5.6 Magazine Advertising

5.6.1 Advertising Revenue: Current and Historical Market Trends

5.6.2 Circulation Revenue: Current and Historical Market Trends

5.6.3 Market Breakup by Region

5.6.4 Major Magazines: Performance by Readership

5.6.5 Market Forecast

5.7 Market Breakup by Industry

5.7.1 Retail

5.7.2 Electronics and Telecommunications

5.7.3 Insurance and Finance

5.7.4 Others

5.8 Market Forecast

5.9 Print Advertising Pricing Models

5.10 SWOT Analysis

5.11 Value Chain Analysis

5.11.1 Research

5.11.2 Content Development

5.11.3 Advertising Agencies

5.11.4 Print Advertising Media

5.11.5 Audience

5.12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.12.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.12.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.12.4 Competitive Rivalry

5.12.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.13 Key Challenges



6 Global Print Advertising Market: Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Structure

6.2 Profiles of Leading Players



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x3rhuw

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

