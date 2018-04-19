NEW YORK, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Printing Inks



Printing inks refer to a paste liquid that is used for printing in books and magazines, metal cans, ceramic tiles, and cardboard. Printing inks are extensively used to color surfaces associated with these applications. Printing inks contain dyes or pigments and are mixed with solvents, water, or oil to form a paste or liquid.



Technavio's analysts forecast the global printing inks market to grow at a CAGR of 5.72% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global printing inks market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• APAC

• EMEA

• North America

• ROW



Technavio's report, Global Printing Inks Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• DIC Corporation

• FlintGroup

• SAKATA INX CORPORATION

• Siegwerk Druckfarben

• Sun Chemical



Market driver

• Growing demand for water-based ink technology

Market challenge

• Digital printing impeding market expansion

Market trend

• UV curable inks garnering increasing attention

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



