Global Private LTE & 5G Network Ecosystem Market to 2030: Market to Account for $8 Billion by the End of 2023

The market will further grow at a CAGR of 19% between 2020 and 2023, eventually accounting for nearly $8 Billion by the end of 2023.



With the standardization of features such as MCX (Mission-Critical PTT, Video & Data) services and URLCC (Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency Communications) by the 3GPP, LTE and 5G NR (New Radio) networks are rapidly gaining recognition as an all-inclusive critical communications platform for the delivery of both mission and business-critical applications.



By providing authority over wireless coverage and capacity, private LTE and 5G networks ensure guaranteed and secure connectivity, while supporting a wide range of applications - ranging from PTT group communications and real-time video delivery to wireless control and automation in industrial environments. Organizations across the critical communications and industrial IoT (Internet of Things) domains - including public safety agencies, militaries, utilities, oil & gas companies, mining groups, railway & port operators, manufacturers and industrial giants - are making sizeable investments in private LTE networks.



The very first private 5G networks are also beginning to be deployed to serve a diverse array of usage scenarios spanning from connected factory robotics and massive-scale sensor networking to the control of AVGs (Automated Guided Vehicles) and AR/VR (Augmented & Virtual Reality).



For example, Daimler's Mercedes-Benz Cars division is establishing a local 5G network to support automobile production processes at its ""Factory 56"" in Sindelfingen, while the KMA (Korea Military Academy) is installing a dedicated 5G network in its northern Seoul campus to facilitate mixed reality-based military training programs - with a primary focus on shooting and tactical simulations.



In addition, with the emergence of neutral-host small cells, multi-operator connectivity and unlicensed/shared spectrum access schemes, the use of private LTE and 5G networks in enterprise buildings, campuses and public venues are expected to grow significantly over the coming years. The practicality of spectrum sharing schemes such as the three-tiered CBRS (Citizens Broadband Radio Service) framework and Japan's unlicensed sXGP (Shared Extended Global Platform) has already been proven with initial rollouts in locations such as corporate campuses, golf courses, race tracks, stadiums, airports and warehouses.



A number of independent neutral-host and wholesale operators are also stepping up with pioneering business models to provide LTE and 5G connectivity services to both mobile operators and enterprises, particularly in indoor settings and locations where it is technically or economically not feasible for traditional operators to deliver substantial wireless coverage and capacity.



Expected to reach $4.7 Billion in annual spending by the end of 2020, private LTE and 5G networks are increasingly becoming the preferred approach to deliver wireless connectivity for critical communications, industrial IoT, enterprise & campus environments, and public venues.



The report estimates that as much as 30% of these investments - approximately $2.5 Billion - will be directed towards the build-out of private 5G networks which will become preferred wireless connectivity medium to support the ongoing Industry 4.0 revolution for the automation and digitization of factories, warehouses, ports and other industrial premises, in addition to serving other verticals.



The Private LTE & 5G Network Ecosystem: 2020 - 2030 - Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, Industry Verticals & Forecasts report presents an in-depth assessment of the private LTE and 5G network ecosystem including market drivers, challenges, enabling technologies, vertical market opportunities, applications, key trends, standardization, spectrum availability/allocation, regulatory landscape, deployment case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for private LTE and 5G network infrastructure investments from 2020 till 2030. The forecasts cover three submarkets, two air interface technologies, 10 vertical markets and six regions.



Topics Covered

Private LTE and 5G network ecosystem

Market drivers and barriers

System architecture and key elements of private LTE and 5G networks

Analysis of vertical markets and applications - ranging from mobile broadband and mission-critical voice to domain-specific applications such as CBTC (Communications-Based Train Control) and connected robotics for factory automation

Operational models for private LTE and 5G networks including independent, managed, shared core, hybrid commercial-private and private MVNO networks

Mission-critical PTT/video/data services, deployable LTE/5G systems, cellular IoT, TSN (Time-Sensitive Networking), URLLC (Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency Communications) techniques, quantum cryptography, unlicensed/shared spectrum, neutral-host/multi-operator small cells, network slicing, MEC (Multi-Access Edge Computing) and other enabling technologies

Key trends including the adoption of local and shared spectrum licensing, commercial readiness of private 5G systems for Industry 4.0, nationwide and city-wide public safety broadband network build-outs, regional mission/business-critical LTE networks for utilities and energy companies, localized private LTE/5G networks for railway infrastructure, ports, airports, mines, factories, warehouses, buildings, campuses and public venues, and pioneering neutral-host business models for enterprise and public wireless connectivity.

Review of private LTE and 5G network engagements worldwide, including case studies of more than 40 live networks

Spectrum availability, allocation and usage for private LTE and 5G networks across the global, regional and national regulatory domains

Standardization, regulatory and collaborative initiatives

Future roadmap and value chain

Profiles and strategies of over 600 ecosystem players including LTE/5G network infrastructure suppliers and vertical-domain specialists

Strategic recommendations for end-users, LTE/5G network infrastructure suppliers, system integrators and commercial/private mobile operators

Market analysis and forecasts from 2020 till 2030

Chapter 10: Conclusion & Strategic Recommendations

Why is the Market Poised to Grow?

Competitive Industry Landscape: Acquisitions, Consolidation & Strategic Alliances

Which Licensed Spectrum Bands Dominate the Market?

Sub-500 MHz Bands

700/800/900 MHz

1.4 - 3.8 GHz

Higher Frequencies

Evolving Regulatory Environment for Spectrum Licensing

Prospects of Unlicensed/Shared Spectrum Private LTE & 5G Networks

Opportunities for Smaller Vendors & System Integrators

Opening the Door to Industrial & Mission/Business-Critical IoT Services

Delivering Ultra-Reliable, Low-Latency Wireless Connectivity for Industry 4.0

Creating Smarter Cities with Dedicated Wireless Networks

The Emergence of Private 5G Networks

Practical Examples of Private 5G Network Applications

UHD (Ultra-High Definition) Video Delivery

Connected Robotics for Factory Automation

Massive-Scale Sensor Networking

AR-Assisted Industrial Applications

VR-Based Military Training Programs

AGVs (Automated Guided Vehicles)

Automated Cranes & Terminal Tractors

Remote Control of Heavy Construction Machinery

Drones for Mission-Critical Services

Teleprotection for Smart Grids

Port & Terminal Automation

5G-Equipped Robots for the Inspection of Gas Leaks

Smart Helmets for Critical Inspections

Predictive Pipe Maintenance

Continued Investments in Private LTE Networks for Public Safety & Critical Communications

When Will LTE & 5G NR Replace GSM-R for Railway Communications?

The Role of Mobile Operators

Operator Built & Managed Nationwide Public Safety Broadband Networks

Private MVNO Arrangements

Operator-Branded LTE/5G Critical Communications Platforms

Local Private LTE/5G Networks as a Managed Service

Private LTE/5G Data Processing with Edge Computing

Logical Slicing of Mobile Operator Network Assets

Dedicated Access to Licensed Spectrum

BYON (Build-Your-Own-Network) Solutions

The Importance of Roaming in Private LTE & 5G Networks

Neutral-Host & Wholesale Operators: New Business Models with Private LTE/5G Networks

Growing Adoption of Deployable LTE & 5G-Ready Systems

Strategic Recommendations

Vertical Industries & End Users

LTE & 5G Network Infrastructure Suppliers

System Integrators

Commercial & Private Mobile Operators

