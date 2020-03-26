Global Private LTE Market Study, 2018-2020 & Beyond - Featuring Profiles of Cisco, Ericsson, Huawei, Samsung, Verizon, and More

DUBLIN, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Private LTE Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component; Type; End-user" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global private LTE market accounted for US$ 2,631.9 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 7,533.4 million by 2027.



The growth of the private LTE market is attributed to the increasing use of private LTE networks among public safety agencies. These networks enable them to reduce response times, improve situational awareness, and obtain more accurate information. Halton Police in Canada, e.g., teamed up with Motorola Solutions in October 2018 and deployed wireless LTE public safety networks for first responders.



The increasing demand for reliable, private systems with low latency and high operating performance at a low cost is expected to propel the deployment of private LTE networks across various end-use firms. However, interoperability issues between several network platforms is a prominent industry challenge. The private LTE market is gaining traction by rising deployments for different uses such as enterprise IIoT Services, defense, transport, energy, and mining. A dedicated network allows organizations to control their own networking environment, customize it according to their needs and ensure more coverage.



5. Private LTE Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Adoption of IoT in Manufacturing Sector

5.1.2 Increasing Demand for Reliable & Efficient Communications Network Infrastructure

5.2 Key Market Restraint

5.2.1 Security Threats are One of the Key Restraints Hindering Market Growth

5.3 Key Market Opportunity

5.3.1 Rolling Out of 5G Network is a Huge Opportunity for Vendors Operating in Private LTE Market

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Emergence of New Industrial & Residential Use Cases in the Near Future

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



12. Private LTE Market - Company Profiles

12.1 Cisco Systems, Inc.

12.2 Ericsson

12.3 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

12.4 Samsung

12.5 Verizon Communications, Inc.

12.6 CommScope Inc.

12.7 Future Technologies, Inc.

12.8 NetNumber, Inc.

12.9 Star Solutions

12.10 Sierra Wireless, Inc.



