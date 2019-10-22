Global Pro Headphones Markets, 2024 - Growing Transformation of Earphones and Headphones from Sound Isolators to Protective Hearing Devices

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pro Headphones Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The pro headphones market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2018-2024

The growing transformation of earphones and headphones from sound isolators to protective hearing devices is one of the key factors aiding the global pro headphones market. Vendors have an incredible opportunity to build and promote professional headphones as a combination of isolation and protection device rather than sound isolation headphones for musicians and artists. The increasing strategic partnership between musicians and audiologists is another major area of opportunity for professional headphones vendors in the market.

Musicians and audiologists play a vital role in the development of professional audio equipment market. The pro headphones market often requires the advice of audiologists for health and regulatory adherences. Therefore, the growing collaboration between these players is contributing to the growth of the pro headphones market. The increase in musical events and concerts across the world is expected to boost the market demand for pro audio solutions, including professional headphones during the forecast period.

This research report includes detailed market segmentation by product type, connectivity, operating principle, end-use, distribution channel, and geography. Advancements in audio technology along with capabilities to cancel unwanted noise, eliminate sound leakage, and control ambient sound have led to the development of over-ear models.



