A PLC is a controller facilitating automation and mechanical processes in manufacturing plants and buildings. The PLC is often directly incorporated with different field devices including sensors, transmitters, and actuators for providing seamless automation.







Technavio's analysts forecast the global programmable logic controller (PLC) market to grow at a CAGR of 5.68% during the period 2018-2022.







Covered in this report



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global programmable logic controller (PLC) market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of PLCs across several end-user industries.







The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:



• Americas



• APAC



• EMEA







Technavio's report, Global Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.







Key vendors



• Mitsubishi Electric



• OMRON



• Rockwell Automation



• Schneider Electric



• Siemens







Market driver



• Demand for PLCs in renewable power generation



Market challenge



• Security concern for PLCs



Market trend



• Introduction of field logic controllers (FLCs)



Key questions answered in this report



• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?



• What are the key market trends?



• What is driving this market?



• What are the challenges to market growth?



• Who are the key vendors in this market space?







