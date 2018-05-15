Global Progressing Cavity Pump Market 2018-2023: $3 Billion Market by 50 HP, 51 HP-150 HP and Above 150 HP

The progressing cavity pump market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 3.02 Billion in 2018 to USD 4.08 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.24%, from 2018 to 2023.

Growing industrial demand accompanied by increasing investments in wastewater treatment plants in developing countries mainly in Asia Pacific and the Middle East are the key factors driving the progressing cavity pump market during the forecast period.

The report segments the progressing cavity pump market, on the basis of end-user, into oil & gas, water & wastewater management, food & beverage, and chemical & petrochemical. The water & wastewater management segment led the progressing cavity pump market in 2017. Overhung impeller pumps are widely used in various applications, including residential, commercial buildings, and industrial settings for light applications. They are also used in the power generation sector by various end-users because of their lower costs as compared with between-bearing pumps.

The global progressing cavity pump market, by power rating, has been segmented into up to 50 hp, 51 hp-150 hp, and above 150 hp. The number of installations in the up to 50 hp segment that is driven by higher mechanical & volumetric efficiency, reduced power and flow, and increasing investment in the industrial sector is expected to increase during the forecast period.

In this report, the progressing cavity pump market has been analyzed with respect to 6 regions, namely, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. North America is expected to dominate the progressing cavity pump market during the forecast period because of increased investments in water & wastewater infrastructure and oil & gas sector and growing industrialization in the US and Canada region. The figure given below shows the projected market sizes of various regions with respective CAGRs for 2023.

10 Company Profiles



Borets

Schlumberger

Dover

Weatherford

Halliburton

National Oilwell Varco

Circor

Xylem

Netzsch

PCM

Seepex

ITT

J J Tech

Roto Pumps

Nova Rotors

Baker Hughes, A Ge Company

Varisco

