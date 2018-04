Global Propylene Glycol Market 2018-2022

The present report is an essential resource for a one looking for detailed information on the world propylene glycol market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.



Report Scope

The report covers global, regional and country markets of propylene glycol

It describes present situation, historical background and future forecast Comprehensive data showing propylene glycol capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)

The report indicates a wealth of information on propylene glycol manufacturers and distributors

Region market overview covers the following: production of propylene glycol in a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers

Propylene glycol market forecast for next five years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION: PROPYLENE GLYCOL PROPERTIES AND USES



2. PROPYLENE GLYCOL MANUFACTURING PROCESSES



3. PROPYLENE GLYCOL WORLD MARKET



3.1. World propylene glycol capacity

Capacity broken down by region

Capacity divided by country

Manufacturers and their capacity by plant

3.2. World propylene glycol production

Global output dynamics

Production by region

Production by country

3.3. Propylene glycol consumption

World consumption

Consumption trends in Europe

Consumption trends in Asia Pacific

Consumption trends in North America

3.4. Propylene glycol global trade

World trade dynamics

Export and import flows in regions

3.5. Propylene glycol prices in the world market



4. PROPYLENE GLYCOL REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS

Total installed capacity in country

Production in country

Manufacturers in country

Consumption of in country

Suppliers in country

Export and import in country

Prices in country

5. PROPYLENE GLYCOL MARKET PROSPECTS



5.1. Propylene glycol capacity and production forecast up to 2022

Global production forecast

On-going projects

5.2. Propylene glycol consumption forecast up to 2022

World consumption forecast

Forecast of consumption in Europe

Consumption forecast in Asia Pacific

Consumption forecast in North America

5.3. Propylene glycol market prices forecast up to 2022



6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE PROPYLENE GLYCOL MARKET WORLDWIDE



7. PROPYLENE GLYCOL FEEDSTOCK MARKET



8. PROPYLENE GLYCOL END-USE SECTOR



