Global Prostatitis Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis Report 2017 by Phase, Molecule Type, Route of Administration and Company

The study analyzed that the prostatitis therapeutics pipeline comprises 11 drug candidates in different stages of development.

According to the research findings, one drug candidate has entered the Phase III stage of development in prostatitis therapeutics pipeline.



The drug candidates of prostatitis pipeline are in different stages of development. Among them, majority of drugs are being developed to be administered by oral route. For instance, Prulifloxacin, a Phase II drug candidate by Angelini Acraf SpA, is being developed to be administered by oral route. Oral route increases the patient compliance as it does not require the assistance of other healthcare professionals. It is the prodrug of ulifloxacin a broad-spectrum fluoroquinolone antibacterial agent that blocks the type II DNA topoisomerase.



Some of the key players developing drugs for the treatment of prostatitis therapeutics include Angelini Acraf SpA, TFPharma, and Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



