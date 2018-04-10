Global Prostatitis Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis Report 2017 by Phase, Molecule Type, Route of Administration and Company

The "Prostatitis Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis, 2017 - Clinical Trials & Results, Patents, Designations, Collaborations, and Other Developments" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study analyzed that the prostatitis therapeutics pipeline comprises 11 drug candidates in different stages of development.

According to the research findings, one drug candidate has entered the Phase III stage of development in prostatitis therapeutics pipeline.

The drug candidates of prostatitis pipeline are in different stages of development. Among them, majority of drugs are being developed to be administered by oral route. For instance, Prulifloxacin, a Phase II drug candidate by Angelini Acraf SpA, is being developed to be administered by oral route. Oral route increases the patient compliance as it does not require the assistance of other healthcare professionals. It is the prodrug of ulifloxacin a broad-spectrum fluoroquinolone antibacterial agent that blocks the type II DNA topoisomerase.

Some of the key players developing drugs for the treatment of prostatitis therapeutics include Angelini Acraf SpA, TFPharma, and Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Report Segmentation

  • By Phase
  • By Molecule Type
  • By Route of Administration
  • By Company

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Background
1.1 Research Objectives
1.2 Definition
1.3 Research Scope
1.4 Key Stakeholders

Chapter 2. Research Methodology
2.1 Secondary Research
2.2 Primary Research

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Pipeline Outlook
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Drivers
4.3 Key Barriers
4.4 Prostatitis Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis

Chapter 5. Prostatitis Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis by Phase (2017)
5.1 Phase III: Drug profiles
5.2 Phase II: Drug profiles
5.4 Discontinued: Drug Candidates
5.5 Inactive: Drug Candidates

Chapter 6. Clinical Trials Analysis
6.1 Clinical Trials by Region for Prostatitis Therapeutics Pipeline
6.2 Clinical Trials by Trial Status for Prostatitis Therapeutics Pipeline

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape
7.1 Key Players Benchmarking for Prostatitis Therapeutics Pipeline

Chapter 8. Company Profiles
8.1 Business Overview
8.2 Product and Service Offerings

