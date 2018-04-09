Global Protective Packaging Market 2018 with Forecasts to 2022 - High Initial Capital Investments Have Caused an Unfavourable Impact on Profitability

The protective packaging market size will grow from USD 24.31 Billion in 2017 to USD 32.02 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.67%.

The protective packaging market is driven by factors such as growth in demand for sustainable packaging, increase in demand for protective packaging, cost-effectiveness, and reduced packaging waste. Factors such as growth in demand from the food & beverage sector and preference for convenient packaging are driving the demand for protective packaging. Emerging markets, such as the Asia Pacific region, have contributed to an increase in the application of protective packaging in packaging products. Stringent government regulations related to the environmental impact of packaging waste is a restraining factor for the protective packaging market.



The flexible protective packaging, by type, is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022. The increase in demand from consumer electronics and healthcare industries is driving the expansion of flexible protective packaging in the protective packaging market. It also provides good barrier resistance properties from damage such as shock and vibration. Flexible protective packaging is increasingly being adopted by several industries for packaging food, beverages, fertilizers, pet food, and cosmetics.



The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, followed by North America. In the Asia Pacific region, China is the largest consumer of protective packaging, followed by India. China, with its growing food & beverage, healthcare, and consumer electronics industries, is expected to drive the protective packaging market. India, with its growing inclination toward convenient product packaging, is expected to influence the protective packaging market in the Asia Pacific region.

High initial capital investments have caused an unfavourable impact on the profitability of the packaging industry. The global protective packaging market is dominated by players such as Smurfit Kappa Group (Ireland), Sealed Air Corporation (US), Sonoco Products Company (US), WestRock (US), Huhatamaki (Finland), Ranpak (US), Pregis Corporation (US), Pro-Pac Packaging (Australia), Storopack Hans Reichenecker (Germany), Dow (US), and DS Smith (UK). These players adopted various strategies such as acquisitions, expansions, and new product launches to cater to the needs of the protective packaging market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Protective Packaging Market, by Material



6 Protective Packaging Market, by Type



7 Protective Packaging Market, by Function



8 Protective Packaging Market, by Application



9 Protective Packaging Market, by Region



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Company Profiles



Apex Packaging Corporation

BDL Supply

DOW

DS Smith Plc

Huhtamaki

Pregis Corporation

Pro-Pac Packaging Limited

Protective Packaging Corporation

Ranpak

Sealed Air Corporation

Smurfit Kappa Group

Sonoco Products Company

Storopack Hans Reichenecker

Supreme

Westrock

Wisconsin Foam Products

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wjf3hg/global_protective?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-protective-packaging-market-2018-with-forecasts-to-2022---high-initial-capital-investments-have-caused-an-unfavourable-impact-on-profitability-300626283.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

