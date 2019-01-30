Global Protein Ingredients Market Report 2018: Market Accounted for $25.51 Billion in 2017 and is Expected to Reach $53.39 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Protein Ingredients - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Protein Ingredients market accounted for $25.51 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $53.39 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.5%.

Factors boosting the market growth are consumer's preference towards healthy diet and rising demand for animal products, growing demand for soy proteins for several food applications. In addition, rising potential for plant proteins acts as an opportunity for vendors in the market. However, stringent regulations for animal proteins, volatile price of these products are inhibiting the market growth.

Protein plays a vital role in repairing and healing the human body. Rise in livestock consumption across the world and increasing demand for healthcare products have led to the need for protein ingredients in manufacturing industries such as pharmaceutical, animal feed and cosmetics & personal care.

By Source, soy proteins segment acquired significant growth due to easy digestibility, greater fat retention capacity and higher nutritional level. On the other hand, food & beverage registered steady growth due to increasing restaurants and cafes and changing consumer lifestyle. Based on Geography, North America is leading the market owing to growing consumer consciousness regarding health benefits and increasing geriatric population in this region.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Protein Ingredients Market, By Source

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Plant Source

5.2.1 Soy Protein

5.2.1.1 Canola Protein Ingredients

5.2.1.2 Pea Protein Ingredients

5.2.1.3 Soy Protein Concentrates (SPC)

5.2.1.4 Soy Protein Isolates (SPI)

5.2.1.5 Textured Soy Protein (TSP)

5.2.1.6 Other Soy Proteins

5.2.2 Vegetable Protein

5.2.2.1 Pea Protein

5.2.2.2 Potato Protein

5.2.2.3 Rice Protein

5.2.2.4 Canola Protein

5.2.2.5 Other Vegetable Proteins

5.2.3 Wheat Protein

5.2.3.1 Wheat Protein Isolate

5.2.3.2 Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein

5.2.3.3 Wheat Gluten

5.2.3.4 Other Wheat Protein

5.2.4 Other Plant Proteins

5.2.4.1 Chia Protein

5.2.4.2 Flax Protein



5.3 Animal Source

5.3.1 Egg Protein

5.3.2 Dairy Protein

5.3.2.1 Whey Protein

5.3.2.1.1 Whey Protein Isolates (WPI)

5.3.2.1.2 Whey Protein Hydrolysates (WPH)

5.3.2.1.3 Whey Protein Concentrates (WPC 80 & 35)

5.3.2.1.3.1 WPC80

5.3.2.1.3.2 WPC35/34

5.3.2.1.3.3 Other Whey Protein Concentrates (WPC 80 & 35)

5.3.2.1.4 Demineralised Whey Powder

5.3.2.1.5 Other Whey Proteins

5.3.2.2 Milk Protein

5.3.2.3 Casein & Caseinates Protein

5.3.2.3.1 Caseins

5.3.2.3.2 Caseinates

5.3.2.3.2.1 Sodium

5.3.2.3.2.2 Ammonium

5.3.2.3.2.3 Calcium

5.3.2.3.2.4 Potassium

5.3.2.3.2.5 Other Caseinates

5.3.2.3.3 Casein Hydrolysates

5.3.2.3.4 Other Casein & Caseinates Protein

5.3.3 Gelatin

5.3.4 Other Animal Proteins

5.3.4.1 Protein Blends



6 Global Protein Ingredients Market, By Form

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Concentrate

6.3 Isolate



7 Global Protein Ingredients Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Dairy Alternatives

7.2.1 Milk

7.2.2 Yogurt

7.2.3 Frozen Desserts

7.2.4 Cheese

7.2.5 Other Dairy Alternatives

7.3 Bakery & Confectionary

7.3.1 Cookies & Crackers

7.3.2 Pastries

7.3.3 Breads

7.3.4 Other Bakery & Confectionery

7.4 Protein and Nutritional Bars

7.5 Food & Beverage

7.6 Infant Foods

7.7 Personal care & cosmetics

7.8 Animal Feed

7.8.1 Pet food

7.8.2 Aquaculture

7.8.3 Other Animal Feeds

7.9 Meat Alternatives

7.10 Pharmaceuticals

7.11 Breakfast Cereals

7.12 Sports Nutrition

7.13 Dressings, Sauces & Spreads

7.14 Other Applications



8 Global Protein Ingredients Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Cargill, Incorporated

10.2 Amco Proteins

10.3 E. I. Du Pont De Nemours amd Company

10.4 Finnsoy

10.5 Omega Protein Corporation

10.6 Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd

10.7 Burcon NutraScience

10.8 Archer Daniels Midland Company

10.9 Roquette

10.10 Gushen Biological Technology Group Co. Ltd

10.11 Hilmar Ingredients

10.12 Kerry Group Plc

10.13 Batory Foods

10.14 Unitechem Co. Ltd

10.15 The Nisshin Oillio Group Ltd

10.16 Sakthi Sugars Ltd

10.17 Maple Island Inc

10.18 Devansoy Inc.

10.19 Vippy Industries Ltd



