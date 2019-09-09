Global Protein Supplements Market Report 2019: Historical Data for 2016, 2017 Revenue Estimates for 2018, and Forecasts for 2019-2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Protein Supplements Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Protein Supplements Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growth in demand from young population, growth in endorsements by celebrities and sportspersons and focus on packaging.

Based on Source, the market is categorized into animal, and plant.

Depending on Age Group, the market is segregated into baby boomer, generation x, and millennials.

Based on Gender, the market is divided into female, and male.

By Type, the market is classified into casein protein, egg protein, pea protein, soy protein, whey protein, and other types.

Based on Application, the market is divided into functional foods, and sports nutrition.

By Product, the market is categorized into protein bar, protein powder, ready to drink (RTD), ready to eat (RTE), and other products.

On the bases of Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into chemist/drugstore, direct to customer (DTC), health food store, hypermarket/supermarket, nutrition store, online stores, retail outlets, and other distribution channel.

This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2016, 2017 revenue estimations are presented for 2018 and forecasts from 2019 till 2027.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.



Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 Product Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Growth in Demand from Young Population

3.1.2 Growth in Endorsements by Celebrities & Sportspersons

3.1.3 Focus on Packaging

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Protein Supplements Market, By Source

4.1 Animal

4.2 Plant



5 Protein Supplements Market, By Age Group

5.1 Baby Boomer

5.2 Generation x

5.3 Millennials



6 Protein Supplements Market, By Gender

6.1 Female

6.2 Male



7 Protein Supplements Market, By Type

7.1 Casein Protein

7.2 Egg Protein

7.3 Pea Protein

7.4 Soy Protein

7.5 Whey Protein

7.6 Other Types



8 Protein Supplements Market, By Application

8.1 Functional Foods

8.2 Sports Nutrition



9 Protein Supplements Market, By Product

9.1 Protein Bar

9.2 Protein Powder

9.2 Ready-To-Drink (RTD)

9.4 Ready-To-Eat (RTE)

9.5 Other Products



10 Protein Supplements Market, By Distribution Channel

10.1 Chemist/Drugstore

10.2 Direct to Customer (DTC)

10.3 Health Food Store

10.4 Hypermarket/Supermarket

10.5 Nutrition Store

10.6 Online Stores

10.7 Retail Outlets

10.8 Other Distribution Channels



11 Protein Supplements Market, By Geography

11.1 North America

11.1.1 US

11.1.2 Canada

11.1.3 Mexico

11.2 Europe

11.2.1 France

11.2.2 Germany

11.2.3 Italy

11.2.4 Spain

11.2.5 UK

11.2.6 Rest of Europe

11.3 Asia Pacific

11.3.1 China

11.3.2 Japan

11.3.3 India

11.3.4 Australia

11.3.5 New Zealand

11.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.4 Middle East

11.4.1 Saudi Arabia

11.4.2 UAE

11.4.3 Rest of Middle East

11.5 Latin America

11.5.1 Argentina

11.5.2 Brazil

11.5.3 Rest of Latin America

11.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

11.6.1 South Africa

11.6.2 Others



12 Key Player Activities

12.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

12.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

12.3 Product Launch & Expansions

12.4 Other Activities



13 Leading Companies

13.1 Abbot Laboratories

13.2 AMCO Proteins

13.3 BPI Sports, LLC

13.4 Cyto Sport Inc.

13.5 Dymatize Enterprises LLC

13.6 Glanbia PLC

13.7 IOVATE Health Sciences International Inc

13.8 JYM Supplement Science

13.9 MusclePharm Corporation

13.10 NBTY, Inc.

13.11 NOW Foods

13.12 Nutrabolt

13.13 Quest Nutrition

13.14 RSP Nutrition

13.15 Transparent Labs



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

