Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market 2018-2025: Label Expansions Beyond PAH and Evidence Championing Polypharmacy Drive Market Expansion, with Opsumit and Uptravi Leading
Jun 19, 2019, 15:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market and Forecast Analysis to 2025" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Pulmonary arterial hypertension is one of a group of rare and life-threatening diseases collectively known as pulmonary hypertension (PH). Each PH subgroup shares similar pathophysiology, clinical presentation, and therapeutic approaches.
The diseases are characterized by abnormal vascular proliferation and remodeling of the small pulmonary arteries and arterioles, vasoconstriction, and in situ thrombosis. This leads to increased pulmonary arterial pressure and localized hypertension, which can eventually result in heart failure.
Market Snapshot
- Label expansions beyond PAH and evidence championing polypharmacy drive market expansion, with Opsumit and Uptravi leading.
- Physicians indicate consistent prescribing across PH subgroups, with increasing adoption of combination therapies.
- The combined disease burden of PH was close to 0.4 million in 2017.
- Johnson & Johnson will dominate the market with new best-in-class drugs Opsumit and Uptravi amenable to combination use.
- With limited sales forecast, further data are essential to consolidate niche pipeline drugs' clinical profiles.
Key Topics Covered:
Forecast: Pulmonary Hypertension
Overview
Recent Forecast Updates
Market Dynamics
Forecast And Future Trends
Market Definition And Methodology
Primary Research Methodology
Bibliography
Product Profile: Adcirca
Product Profile: Adempas
Product Profile (Late Stage): Inopulse
Product Profile: Letairis
Product Profile: Opsumit
Product Profile: Orenitram
Product Profile: Remodulin
Product Profile: Revatio
Product Profile: Tracleer
Product Profile: Tyvaso
Product Profile: Uptravi
Product Profile (Late Stage): Bardoxolone Methyl
Product Profile (Late Stage): Esuberaprost
Product Profile (Late Stage): Ralinepag
Treatment: Pulmonary Hypertension
Overview
Executive Summary
Primary Research Methodology
Disease Definition And Diagnosis
Patient Segmentation
Current Treatment Options
Prescribing Trends
Unmet Needs In Pulmonary Hypertension
Epidemiology: Pulmonary Hypertension
Overview
Disease Background
Methodology
Forecast
Bibliography
Appendix: Additional Sources
Marketed Drugs: Pulmonary Hypertension
Overview
Product Overview
Product Profile: Adcirca
Product Profile: Adempas
Product Profile: Letairis
Product Profile: Opsumit
Product Profile: Orenitram
Product Profile: Remodulin
Product Profile: Revatio
Product Profile: Tracleer
Product Profile: Tyvaso
Product Profile: Uptravi
Pipeline: Pulmonary Hypertension
Overview
Clinical Pipeline Overview
Additional Pharma Intelligence Pipeline Resources
Product Profile (Late Stage): Aurora-Gt
Product Profile (Late Stage): Inopulse
Product Profile (Late Stage): Bardoxolone Methyl
Product Profile (Late Stage): Esuberaprost
Product Profile (Late Stage): Ralinepag
For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n3b9hb
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article