Global Pulse Ingredients Market Report 2022: Pulse Ingredients Increasingly Used in Food & Beverage Applications & Increase in Consumer Appetite for Vegan Diets Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pulse Ingredients Market by Type (Pulse Flour, Pulse Starch, Pulse Proteins, Pulse Fibers & Grits), Source (Lentils, Peas, Beans, Chickpeas), Application (Food & Beverages, Feed) and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pulse ingredients market is estimated to be valued at USD 20.7 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 25.9 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. The market for pulse ingredients has a positive outlook at a global level due to the rising demand for pulse ingredients due to their associated health benefits. The market is estimated to grow significantly over the next five years. North America and Asia contributed to a significant share of the overall pulse ingredients market. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market, among all the regions.

The pulse ingredients market, based on source, is estimated to be dominated by the pea segment during the forecast period

Peas serve as a source of minerals such as iron, zinc, magnesium, and phosphorus that aid in promoting good health. Since fresh peas are seasonal, dried peas are used in several food processing applications as they are available throughout the year. Pea-derived ingredients such as pea starches, pea proteins, and pea flours are being used as the main ingredients in a growing number of products such as bakery products, confectionery products, snacks, soups & sauces, pasta & noodles, and dairy products. The usage of pea starch has rapidly evolved in the past years, which has contributed significantly to the food & beverage, pet food, textile, and pharmaceutical industrial applications. Emsland Group (Germany) is one of the leading players offering pea starch, pea protein, and pea fiber with application in food products such as meat, poultry, fish & seafood, and snacks.

The pulse ingredients market, based on type, is projected to be dominated by the flour segment

Pulses are the nitrogen-fixing crops that reduce the need for chemical fertilization and improve environmental sustainability. Pulse flour is produced from the hull of pulses, such as chickpeas, peas, beans, and lentils. These flours provide nutritional benefits such as protein fortification, dietary fiber enrichment, and low-calorie formulation as well as yield improvement in various food products. Players like Blue Ribbon Group, Anchor Ingredients etc. are offering a range of pulse flour including peas flour, lentils flour, chickpeas flour, beans flours etc. to the market consumer.

North America to account for the second largest share during the forecast period

Growth in the population of health-conscious consumers has fueled the demand for food products that have a high content of protein and fiber. This has compelled manufacturers to incorporate ingredients made of pulses in order to cater to the consumers' requirements. As consumers seek healthier alternatives to everyday foods, more and more snacks are being reformulated to contain pulse ingredients. In fact, 7% of all snack food launches in North America in 2020 contained pulses including peas, lentils, chickpeas and beans. Pulses are gluten-free, nutrient-dense, plant-based ingredients that contribute to an improved sustainability profile in snack foods and extruded products. For example, breakfast cereal reformulated to include 15% Canadian pea flour or Canadian lentil flour had improved Nutrient Balance Scores and greenhouse gas emissions.

Market Dynamics



Drivers

High Protein Profile of Pulse Ingredients Increases Popularity as Healthy Option

Increased Health-Consciousness Among Consumers Drives Market Growth

Pulse Ingredients Increasingly Used in Food & Beverage Applications

Growing Popularity of Protein-Rich Food Products

Increase in Consumer Appetite for Vegan Diets

Allergen-Free Nature of Pulses

Restraints

Stringent International Quality Standards and Regulations

Unpleasant Flavor of Pulses

Opportunities

Rise in Lactose Intolerance Increased Pulse Ingredients Usage as Dairy Alternatives

Role of Pulse Ingredients in Feed Industry

Rising Demand for Sustainable, Clean-Label, and Gluten-Free Food Products

Challenges

Volatility in Raw Material Price

Fluctuations in Pulse Production

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Pulse Ingredients Market, by Type

8 Pulse Ingredients Market, by Source

9 Pulse Ingredients Market, by Application

10 Pulse Ingredients Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

13 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

ADM

Agridient B.V.

AGT Food and Ingredients

AM Nutrition

American Key Food Products

Aminola

Avena Foods Limited

Axiom Foods, Inc.

Batory Foods

Cargill, Incorporated

ChickP

Cosucra

Dakota Ingredients

Diefenbaker Spice & Pulse

Ebro Ingredients

Emsland Group

Herba Ingredients B.V.

Ingredion

Nutri-Pea

PURIS

Roquette Freres

Shandong Hua-Thai Food Company

Sinofi Ingredients

The Scoular Company

Vestkorn Milling AS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lx3sqv

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]kets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets