Global Pulse Oximeter Market Report 2018 - Market Analysis by Fingertip Pulse Oximeters, Handheld Pulse Oximeters, and Others

The Global Pulse Oximeter Market size is expected to reach $2 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 6.7% CAGR during the forecast period.



Pulse oximeters are used to measure health parameters such as respiratory rate, heart rate, and pulse rate of a patient. These devices are used to monitor the health status prior to or during diagnosis. Pulse oximeters are used in various settings such as in medical settings, homes, or at medical emergency sites.



Factors such as growing geriatric population, need for home monitoring, growing cases of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disorders, obesity, and growing awareness about advanced pulse oximeters are currently driving the market growth.



Scope of the Report



Based on type, the market report segments the market into fingertip pulse oximeters, handheld pulse oximeters, and others.

The end user segment covers Homecare and Hospitals & other healthcare facilities.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview



Chapter 3. Global Pulse Oximeter Market



Chapter 4. Global Pulse Oximeter Market by End User



Chapter 5. Global Pulse Oximeter Market by Region



Chapter 6. Company Profiles



Welch Allyn

Opto Circuits India Ltd.

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Nonin Medical, Inc.

Smiths Medical

Medtronic Plc

Spacelabs Healthcare

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Meditech Equipment Co. Ltd.

