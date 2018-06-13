Global Pulse Oximeter Market Report 2018 - Market Analysis by Fingertip Pulse Oximeters, Handheld Pulse Oximeters, and Others

DUBLIN, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Pulse Oximeter Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Pulse Oximeter Market size is expected to reach $2 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 6.7% CAGR during the forecast period.
Pulse oximeters are used to measure health parameters such as respiratory rate, heart rate, and pulse rate of a patient. These devices are used to monitor the health status prior to or during diagnosis. Pulse oximeters are used in various settings such as in medical settings, homes, or at medical emergency sites.
Factors such as growing geriatric population, need for home monitoring, growing cases of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disorders, obesity, and growing awareness about advanced pulse oximeters are currently driving the market growth.
Scope of the Report
- Based on type, the market report segments the market into fingertip pulse oximeters, handheld pulse oximeters, and others.
- The end user segment covers Homecare and Hospitals & other healthcare facilities.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology
Chapter 2. Market Overview
Chapter 3. Global Pulse Oximeter Market
Chapter 4. Global Pulse Oximeter Market by End User
Chapter 5. Global Pulse Oximeter Market by Region
Chapter 6. Company Profiles
- Welch Allyn
- Opto Circuits India Ltd.
- GE Healthcare
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Nonin Medical, Inc.
- Smiths Medical
- Medtronic Plc
- Spacelabs Healthcare
- Nihon Kohden Corporation
- Meditech Equipment Co. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/p4tltg/global_pulse?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-pulse-oximeter-market-report-2018---market-analysis-by-fingertip-pulse-oximeters-handheld-pulse-oximeters-and-others-300665558.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article