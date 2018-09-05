Global Pumps Market 2018-2022 - Increasing Adoption of Rental Model for Pump Procurement

DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Pumps Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.







The global pumps market to grow at a CAGR of 3.89% during the period 2018-2022.







Global Pumps Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.







The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the development of 3D-printed impellers. These impellers make use of modeling software to design the impellers and other pump components. The market vendors are continuously trying to increase their competence by adopting modern technologies in pumping solutions.







According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growing development in water and wastewater industry. The rapidly growing population is escalating the demand for clean water for drinking and other purposes, eventually, leading to the growth of the pumps market during the predicted period.







Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the volatility in raw material prices affecting profit margins. The instability in raw material prices further affects the cost of production. Various raw materials such as steel, cast iron, and other alloys involved in the production of pumps are prone to significant fluctuations, adversely impacting the pump market's growth.







Market Trends





Development of 3D-printed impellers

Increasing adoption of rental model for pump procurement

Advent of solar-powered pumps

Increasing M&A

Key vendors

Flowserve

Grundfos

Ingersoll-Rand

Sulzer

The Weir Group

