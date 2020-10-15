Global QSFP (Quad Small Form-factor Pluggable) Modules Market 2020-2027: U.S. Market is Estimated at $373.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.8% CAGR
Oct 15, 2020, 09:45 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "QSFP Modules - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global QSFP Modules Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for QSFP Modules estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% over the period 2020-2027.
Data Communication, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.3% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Telecommunication segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U. S. Market is Estimated at $373.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.8% CAGR
The QSFP Modules market in the U. S. is estimated at US$373.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$527.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 6.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.
The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- Finisar Corporation
- InnoLight Technology (Suzhou) Ltd.
- Lumentum Operations LLC
- Neophotonics Corporation
- Oclaro, Inc.
- Oplink Communications LLC
- Source Photonics, Inc.
- Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- QSFP Module Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- QSFP Modules Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- QSFP Modules Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
- QSFP Modules Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Data Communication (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Data Communication (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
- Data Communication (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Telecommunication (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Telecommunication (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
- Telecommunication (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
- Market Facts & Figures
- QSFP Module Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Market Analytics
- QSFP Modules Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
- QSFP Modules Historic Demand Patterns by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
- QSFP Modules Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 36
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vqliho
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets