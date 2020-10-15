Global QSFP (Quad Small Form-factor Pluggable) Modules Market 2020-2027: U.S. Market is Estimated at $373.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.8% CAGR

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "QSFP Modules - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global QSFP Modules Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for QSFP Modules estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% over the period 2020-2027.



Data Communication, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.3% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Telecommunication segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $373.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.8% CAGR



The QSFP Modules market in the U. S. is estimated at US$373.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$527.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 6.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Finisar Corporation

InnoLight Technology (Suzhou) Ltd.

Lumentum Operations LLC

Neophotonics Corporation

Oclaro, Inc.

Oplink Communications LLC

Source Photonics, Inc.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

QSFP Module Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

QSFP Modules Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

QSFP Modules Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

QSFP Modules Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Data Communication (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Data Communication (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Data Communication (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Telecommunication (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Telecommunication (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Telecommunication (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

Market Facts & Figures

QSFP Module Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

QSFP Modules Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

QSFP Modules Historic Demand Patterns by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

QSFP Modules Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 36

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vqliho

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

