Global Quality Management In Healthcare Market 2015-2018 & 2018-2023

The "Quality Management In Healthcare Market By Software (BI, Analytics, Reporting, Performance Improvements), Mode Of Delivery, Application (Data, Risk Management) & End User (Hospital, Ambulatory Care, Payor) - Global Forecast To 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global quality management in healthcare market is expected to reach USD 3,698.1 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.
Quality management in healthcare market is characterized by constant technological advancements to keep pace with the changing industry needs. The growth of this market is fuelled by the government initiatives to improve patient outcomes & safety, rising unstructured data in healthcare, rising geriatric population & burden of chronic diseases, improving health IT infrastructure, and shift towards value-based reimbursements.
The report includes the competitive landscape based on extensive assessment of the key strategic developments adopted by the leading market participants in the industry over the past 4 years (2015-2018).
Key questions answered in the report
Growing adoption of business intelligence & analytics and physician quality reporting solutions to drive the growth of healthcare quality management market
- How does the penetration of quality management solutions in hospitals and ambulatory care centers differ from other end users?
- How is the uptake of each type of software in various countries?
- Which are the high growth market segments in terms of software type, application, end-user, and region/countries?
Healthcare payers and Government bodies account for a relatively small proportion of quality management in healthcare globally
- What factors contribute to the growth of usage of quality management solutions by the healthcare payers & government bodies?
- Which geographic segment is expected to experience the fastest growth in terms of adoption of quality management solutions by the healthcare payers & government bodies?
The North American quality management in healthcare market favors both larger and local manufacturers that compete in multiple segments
- Who are the top competitors in this market and what strategies do they employ to gain shares?
- Which segments of the quality management in healthcare are expected to offer lucrative revenue growth over the forecast period and why?
- What strategies should the new companies focus to enter this market and to compete effectively?
- What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the global quality management in healthcare market?
- Who are the major players in various countries?
- What are the geographic trends and high growth regions/countries?
Recently, several new product launches, partnerships, acquisitions, and expansions have taken place in the healthcare quality management space
- What companies have recently merged/acquired and how will these unions affect the competitive landscape of the quality management in healthcare space?
- What companies have created partnerships and how will these partnerships promote a competitive advantage?
- Who are the major players in the global quality management in healthcare market?
- Who are the local emerging players in the global quality management in healthcare market and how do they compete with the global players?
Scope of the report
Market by Software Type:
- Business Intelligence & Analytics
- Physician Quality Reporting Solutions
- Clinical Risk Management Solutions
- Provider Performance Improvement Solutions
Market by Mode of Delivery:
- Web-& Cloud-based solutions
- On-premise solutions
Market by Application:
Data Management
- Data Processing & Analysis
- Unstructured Data Abstraction
- Report Generation & Regulatory Submission
Risk Management
Market by End User:
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Care Centers
- Healthcare Payers
- Government bodies & Others
Companies Mentioned
- McKesson Corporation
- Medisolv, Inc.
- Nuance Communication, Inc.
- Quantros, Inc.
- Dimensional Insight, Inc.
- Dolbey Systems, Inc.
- Verscend Technologies, Inc.
- MedeAnalytics, Inc.
- CitiusTech Inc.
- Conduent, Inc.
- ArborMetrix, Inc.
- Altegra Health
- General Dynamics Health Solutions
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation
- 3M Company
- Truven Health Analytics
- Persivia, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tz7bvn/global_quality?w=5
