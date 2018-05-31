Global Quality Management In Healthcare Market 2015-2018 & 2018-2023

Global quality management in healthcare market is expected to reach USD 3,698.1 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.



Quality management in healthcare market is characterized by constant technological advancements to keep pace with the changing industry needs. The growth of this market is fuelled by the government initiatives to improve patient outcomes & safety, rising unstructured data in healthcare, rising geriatric population & burden of chronic diseases, improving health IT infrastructure, and shift towards value-based reimbursements.



The report includes the competitive landscape based on extensive assessment of the key strategic developments adopted by the leading market participants in the industry over the past 4 years (2015-2018).



Key questions answered in the report



Growing adoption of business intelligence & analytics and physician quality reporting solutions to drive the growth of healthcare quality management market

How does the penetration of quality management solutions in hospitals and ambulatory care centers differ from other end users?

How is the uptake of each type of software in various countries?

Which are the high growth market segments in terms of software type, application, end-user, and region/countries?

Healthcare payers and Government bodies account for a relatively small proportion of quality management in healthcare globally

What factors contribute to the growth of usage of quality management solutions by the healthcare payers & government bodies?

Which geographic segment is expected to experience the fastest growth in terms of adoption of quality management solutions by the healthcare payers & government bodies?

The North American quality management in healthcare market favors both larger and local manufacturers that compete in multiple segments

Who are the top competitors in this market and what strategies do they employ to gain shares?

Which segments of the quality management in healthcare are expected to offer lucrative revenue growth over the forecast period and why?

What strategies should the new companies focus to enter this market and to compete effectively?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the global quality management in healthcare market?

Who are the major players in various countries?

What are the geographic trends and high growth regions/countries?

Recently, several new product launches, partnerships, acquisitions, and expansions have taken place in the healthcare quality management space

What companies have recently merged/acquired and how will these unions affect the competitive landscape of the quality management in healthcare space?

What companies have created partnerships and how will these partnerships promote a competitive advantage?

Who are the major players in the global quality management in healthcare market?

Who are the local emerging players in the global quality management in healthcare market and how do they compete with the global players?

Scope of the report



Market by Software Type:

Business Intelligence & Analytics

Physician Quality Reporting Solutions

Clinical Risk Management Solutions

Provider Performance Improvement Solutions

Market by Mode of Delivery:

Web-& Cloud-based solutions

On-premise solutions

Market by Application:



Data Management

Data Processing & Analysis

Unstructured Data Abstraction

Report Generation & Regulatory Submission

Risk Management



Market by End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centers

Healthcare Payers

Government bodies & Others



Companies Mentioned



McKesson Corporation

Medisolv, Inc.

Nuance Communication, Inc.

Quantros, Inc.

Dimensional Insight, Inc.

Dolbey Systems, Inc.

Verscend Technologies, Inc.

MedeAnalytics, Inc.

CitiusTech Inc.

Conduent, Inc.

ArborMetrix, Inc.

Altegra Health

General Dynamics Health Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

3M Company

Company Truven Health Analytics

Persivia, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tz7bvn/global_quality?w=5



