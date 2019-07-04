Global Quartz Glass Market - Analysis By Product Type, By End-User Industry, By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast - By Region, By Country

NEW YORK, July 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Quartz Glass Market. The Global Quartz Glass market has been analysed By Product Type (High Purity Quartz Glass Product, Ordinary Quartz Glass Product), By End-User Industry (Lamp & Lightning Industry, Semiconductor Industry, Communication Industry, Photovoltaic Industry, Others). The Global Quartz Glass market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, APAC, ROW) and By Country (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, France, Germany, United Kingdom, China, India, Japan, South Korea) for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

According to the research, Global Quartz Glass market is likely to witness significant growth over the forecast period driven by ongoing expansion of the industry, increasing use of advanced technologies coupled with growing consumer demand for cleaner energy, growing economy as well as increasing government's stringent regulations for safe and pollution free environment. Asia Pacific Quartz Glass market is projected to display a growth represented by a CAGR of over 1.73% during 2019 – 2024, primarily driven by growing economy and establishment of manufacturing facilities as well as surging government regulations to drift from thermal energy to solar energy, thereby boosting the demand of quartz glass in Photovoltaic industry. Moreover, major quartz glass manufacturing companies comes from Asia Pacific. China and India are the biggest market in the current period and expected to be followed by Japan and South Korea in forecast period. Market of Quartz Glass is driven by rapid price reductions and growing customer demands for increased functionality.

The report titled "Global Quartz Glass Market – Analysis By Product Type (High Purity Quartz Glass, Ordinary Quartz Glass), By End-User Industry (Lamp and Lightning, Semiconductor, Communication, Photovoltaic, Others), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024) - By Region (Americas, Europe, APAC, ROW), By Country (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, France, Germany, United Kingdom, China, India, Japan, South Korea)" has covered and analysed the potential of Global Quartz Glass Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.

Scope of the Report Global Quartz Glass Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)



Regional Analysis – Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)



Country Analysis - United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, France, Germany, United Kingdom, China, India, Japan, South Korea (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)



Other Report Highlights:



Industry Structure

SWOT Analysis

Market Dynamics – Drivers and Challenges

Market Trends

Porter Five Force Analysis

Trade Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Company Analysis – Tosoh, Momentive, MARUWA, Heraeus, Raesch Quarz, Hubei Feilihua Quartz, Shin-Etsu Chemicals, Saint-Gobain Quartz, QSIL

Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client's specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.

