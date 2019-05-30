Global Radiation Shielding and Monitoring Technologies and Application Market Report 2019: 2017-2018 Data, 2019 Estimates & CAGR Projections Through 2024

DUBLIN, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Radiation Shielding and Monitoring: Technologies and Application Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report has been prepared in a simple, easy-to-understand format. Numerous tables and figures are included to illustrate current and future market scenarios. The report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for various products and equipment involved in radiation monitoring and shielding, as well as the various applications for these products and equipment in different fields and industries, with reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The Report Includes:

Detailed overview of the global markets for various products and equipment involved in radiation monitoring and shielding and the various applications for these products and equipment in different fields and industries

Analyses of the global market trends with data from 2017 and 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Quantitative analysis of the global and regional markets for radiation shielding and monitoring products and equipment by various end user segments such as forms of ionizing radiation, methods of radiation detection, radiation protection equipment and their sub-types, and applications of radiation detection

Information on various types of radiation shielding materials, including their properties, uses and the future market outlook

Discussion of technological, regulatory, and economic trends that are affecting the market

Patent review and new developments in radiation monitoring and shielding products and equipment industry

Company profiles of major manufacturers of radiation shielding and monitoring equipment, including Ametek Inc., Rapiscan Systems, S.E. International Inc., Scionix Holland B.V., IBA Dosimetry GmbH, Smiths Detection Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

