Global Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Market Report 2018-2022 Featuring Datalogic, Honeywell International, Impinj, NXP Semiconductors, and Zebra Technologies
The "Global Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The radio frequency identification market will register a CAGR of more than 9% by 2022.
The growing demand for smart stores to push market growth during the forecast period. Smart store is a type of brick and mortar retail establishment, which uses smart technologies such as smart cards, facial recognition technology, AI technology and others. RFID technology is used in smart stores for delivery of products and check-out services. The success of smart stores will provide an opportunity for RFID market and will impact the growth in the forecast period.
Market Overview
Adoption of inventory management systems
With the help of RFID tags, the user will be able to record and recognize the database of the product with better precision. RFID tags will also help end-users to rectify the errors while entering the data.
Data security and consumer privacy issues
Due to the data security and consumer privacy issues, the RFID tags are not used in critical applications such as credit cards, debit cards, and financial service applications. Different attacks involve data security in the RFID systems.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Datalogic and Honeywell International, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the rising adoption of inventory management systems and the growing demand for smart stores, will provide considerable growth opportunities to radio frequency identification manufactures.
Datalogic, Honeywell International, Impinj, NXP Semiconductors, and Zebra Technologies are some of the major companies covered in this report.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORTPART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT TYPE
- Comparison by product type
- RFID tags
- Middleware
- Passive RFID systems
- Active RFID systems
- Market opportunity by product type
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Industrial
- BFSI
- Retail
- Logistics
- Healthcare
- Others
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing demand for smart stores
- Growing popularity of smart factories
- Data center management
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Datalogic
- Honeywell International
- Impinj
- NXP Semiconductors
- Zebra Technologies
