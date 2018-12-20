Global Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Market Report 2018-2022 Featuring Datalogic, Honeywell International, Impinj, NXP Semiconductors, and Zebra Technologies

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The radio frequency identification market will register a CAGR of more than 9% by 2022.

The growing demand for smart stores to push market growth during the forecast period. Smart store is a type of brick and mortar retail establishment, which uses smart technologies such as smart cards, facial recognition technology, AI technology and others. RFID technology is used in smart stores for delivery of products and check-out services. The success of smart stores will provide an opportunity for RFID market and will impact the growth in the forecast period.

Market Overview

Adoption of inventory management systems

With the help of RFID tags, the user will be able to record and recognize the database of the product with better precision. RFID tags will also help end-users to rectify the errors while entering the data.

Data security and consumer privacy issues

Due to the data security and consumer privacy issues, the RFID tags are not used in critical applications such as credit cards, debit cards, and financial service applications. Different attacks involve data security in the RFID systems.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Datalogic and Honeywell International, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the rising adoption of inventory management systems and the growing demand for smart stores, will provide considerable growth opportunities to radio frequency identification manufactures.

Datalogic, Honeywell International, Impinj, NXP Semiconductors, and Zebra Technologies are some of the major companies covered in this report.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING



Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT TYPE



Comparison by product type

RFID tags

Middleware

Passive RFID systems

Active RFID systems

Market opportunity by product type

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Industrial

BFSI

Retail

Logistics

Healthcare

Others

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Growing demand for smart stores

Growing popularity of smart factories

Data center management

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Datalogic

Honeywell International

Impinj

NXP Semiconductors

Zebra Technologies

