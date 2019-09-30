Global Radiotherapy Market Report 2019-2025 - Significant Opportunities from Developing Economies

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Radiotherapy Market by Product (Radiotherapy Devices, Software, Service), Procedure (EBRT, Brachytherapy, Systemic Radiotherapy), Technology (IMRT, SRT, VMAT, HDRBT, LDRBT, PDRBT), Application (Prostate, Breast) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global radiotherapy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2019 to reach $10.15 billion by 2025

The factors such as growing awareness about the benefits of radiotherapy for cancer treatment, increasing incidence & prevalence of cancer, and technological advancements in the field of radiotherapy are driving the growth of global radiotherapy market.

Moreover, opportunities from developing economies and growing government investments for the treatment of cancer further support the growth of this market. However, high cost and complexities associated with the radiotherapy procedures, a paucity of skilled healthcare professionals, and lack of advanced infrastructure facilities hinder the growth of this market.

Based on product type, radiotherapy devices segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall radiotherapy market in 2019 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period, mainly due to higher demand for linear accelerators and particle therapy systems with increasing adoption of radiation therapy procedures for the treatment of various types of cancers.

Key players operating in the global radiotherapy market are



Accuray Incorporated

C. R. Bard Inc.

Elekta AB

Hitachi Ltd.

Ion Beam Applications S.A.

Isoray Inc.

Mevion Medical Systems Inc.

Optivus Proton Therapy Inc.

P-Cure Ltd.

Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Provison Healthcare LLC

Theragenics Corporation.

Varian Medical Systems Inc.

ViewRay Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Ecosystem

1.2. Currency and Limitations

1.3. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1.1. Secondary Research

2.1.2. Primary Research



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Growing Awareness About the Benefits of Radiotherapy for Cancer Treatment

4.2.1.2. Increasing Incidence & Prevalence of Cancer

4.2.1.3. Technological Advancements in the Field of Radiotherapy

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. High Cost and Complexities Associated with Radiotherapy Procedures

4.2.2.2. Paucity of Skilled Healthcare Professionals

4.2.2.3. Lack of Advanced Infrastructure Facilities

4.2.3. Challenges

4.2.3.1. Difficulties in Visualizing Tumours during Radiotherapy Procedures

4.2.3.2. Risks due to Radiation Exposures

4.2.4. Opportunities

4.2.4.1. Significant Opportunities from Developing Economies

4.2.4.2. Growing Government Investment for Treatment of Cancer



5. Radiotherapy Market, by Procedure

5.1. Introduction

5.2. External Beam Radiotherapy

5.2.1. Linac Based Teletherapy

5.2.2. Proton Therapy

5.2.3. Cobalt-60 Based Teletherapy

5.3. Internal Beam Radiotherapy

5.3.1. Brachytherapy

5.3.2. Systemic Radiotherapy



6. Radiotherapy Market, by Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Radiotherapy Devices

6.2.1. External Beam Radiotherapy Systems

6.2.1.1. Conventional Linear Accelerators

6.2.1.2. Conventional Co-60 Teletherapy Units

6.2.1.3. Advanced Stereotactic Radiotherapy Systems

6.2.1.3.1. Gamma Knife

6.2.1.3.2. CyberKnife

6.2.1.3.3. TomoTherapy

6.2.1.4. Proton Therapy Systems

6.2.1.4.1. Cyclotron

6.2.1.4.2. Synchrotron

6.2.1.4.3. Synchrocyclotron

6.2.2. Internal Beam Radiotherapy Systems

6.2.2.1. Brachytherapy Systems

6.2.2.1.1. Electronic Brachytherapy Products

6.2.2.1.2. Afterloaders

6.3. Radiotherapy Consumables and Accessories

6.3.1. Internal Beam Radiotherapy Consumables and Accessories

6.3.1.1. Brachytherapy Consumables & Accessories

6.3.1.1.1. Brachytherapy Applicators

6.3.1.1.2. Brachytherapy Seeds

6.3.1.2. Systemic Radiation Therapy

6.3.1.2.1. Iobenguane (I-131)

6.3.1.2.2. Samarium-153

6.3.1.2.3. Rhenium-186

6.3.1.2.4. Others

6.4. Services

6.5. Software



7. Radiotherapy Market, by Technology

7.1. Introduction

7.2. External Beam Radiotherapy

7.2.1. Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT)

7.2.2. Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT)

7.2.3. Stereotactic Radiation Therapy (SRT)

7.2.4. 3D Conformal Radiation Therapy (3D-CRT)

7.2.5. Particle Therapy

7.3. Internal Beam Radiotherapy

7.3.1. Brachytherapy

7.3.1.1. High-Dose Rate Brachytherapy

7.3.1.2. Low-Dose Rate Brachytherapy

7.3.1.3. Image-Guided Brachytherapy

7.3.1.4. Pulse-Dose Rate Brachytherapy

7.3.2. Systemic Radiation Therapy

7.3.2.1. Intravenous Radiotherapy

7.3.2.2. Oral Radiotherapy



8. Radiotherapy Market, by Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Breast Cancer

8.3. Prostate Cancer

8.4. Lung Cancer

8.5. Brain Tumour

8.6. Head and Neck Cancer

8.7. Colorectal Cancer

8.8. Cervical Cancer

8.9. Others



9. Radiotherapy Market, by End User

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Hospitals

9.3. Independent Radiotherapy Centres

9.4. Cancer Research Institutes



10. Radiotherapy Market, by Geography

10.1. Introduction

10.2. North America

10.2.1. U.S.

10.2.2. Canada

10.3. Europe

10.3.1. Germany

10.3.2. France

10.3.3. Italy

10.3.4. U.K.

10.3.5. Spain

10.3.6. Rest of Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.4.1. China

10.4.2. Japan

10.4.3. India

10.4.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.5. Latin America

10.6. Middle East & Africa



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Competitive Growth Strategies

11.2. Competitive Benchmarking

11.3. Market Share Analysis



12. Company Profiles



