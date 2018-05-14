Global Rechargeable Battery Market Report 2018-2022: Declining Li-ion Battery Prices, Increased Shipments of Smart Wearables & Evolution of Next-Generation Batteries

The global rechargeable battery market to grow at a CAGR of 8.32% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Rechargeable Battery Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is declining Li-on battery prices. Owing to the reduction in the demand for other batteries, the Li-ion battery market is witnessing fast-paced growth. The major difference between Li-ion batteries and other battery technologies such as fuel cell batteries is the pricing.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand from consumer electronics. Owing to rapid urbanization and the rise in number of earning individuals in a family, the disposable income of individuals has increased across the world. Middle-class individuals are enhancing their living standards due to the increase in their disposable income, which in turn, enables them to purchase gadgets such as laptops, smartphones, and smart wearables.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is increasing competition from fuel cell solutions. Lead-acid batteries face a major operational challenge, as they require an extended recharging period and exhibit a linear decline in the tendency to hold a charge with each charging cycle and must be replaced every 2-3 years.

Key vendors

East Penn Manufacturing

EnerSys

Exide Technologies

Johnson Controls

LG Chem

Saft

Samsung SDI



