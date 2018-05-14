Global Rechargeable Battery Market Report 2018-2022: Declining Li-ion Battery Prices, Increased Shipments of Smart Wearables & Evolution of Next-Generation Batteries

DUBLIN, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The global rechargeable battery market to grow at a CAGR of 8.32% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Rechargeable Battery Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is declining Li-on battery prices. Owing to the reduction in the demand for other batteries, the Li-ion battery market is witnessing fast-paced growth. The major difference between Li-ion batteries and other battery technologies such as fuel cell batteries is the pricing.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand from consumer electronics. Owing to rapid urbanization and the rise in number of earning individuals in a family, the disposable income of individuals has increased across the world. Middle-class individuals are enhancing their living standards due to the increase in their disposable income, which in turn, enables them to purchase gadgets such as laptops, smartphones, and smart wearables.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is increasing competition from fuel cell solutions. Lead-acid batteries face a major operational challenge, as they require an extended recharging period and exhibit a linear decline in the tendency to hold a charge with each charging cycle and must be replaced every 2-3 years.
Key vendors
- East Penn Manufacturing
- EnerSys
- Exide Technologies
- Johnson Controls
- LG Chem
- Saft
- Samsung SDI
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Lead-acid battery
- Li-ion battery
- Others
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Declining Li-ion battery prices
- Increased shipments of smart wearables
- Evolution of next-generation batteries
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
