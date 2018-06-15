Global Reciprocating Engines Market Report 2018

The reciprocating engines market was valued US$ 197,803.5 Bn in 2017 and is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% .

The reciprocating engines market was valued at US$ 197,803.5 Mn in 2017 and expected to reach US$ 271,508.6 Mn in 2026, growing at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2018 to 2026. Continuously increasing motor vehicle production globally, which has witnessed a year-on-year growth continuously since 2010 is one of the most prominent factors driving the reciprocating engines market growth.

Moreover, the fact that most of the automobiles manufactured currently have reciprocating engines installed further aids the market growth. Countries around the world are in a zest to mechanize it farming sector in order to improve the production. This impacts the market growth for reciprocating engines positively. Therefore, these factors are expected to drive the demand for reciprocating engines during the forecast period 2018 - 2026.

Asia Pacific has emerged as the most lucrative region for overall reciprocating engines market claiming market share of 40% in 2017 and expected to grow at a considerable pace throughout the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Factors such as high concentration of major automotive manufacturers, growing disposable income, and mechanization of farming have made emerging economies such as China and India major marketplaces for reciprocating engines. Therefore, reliable growth in the agriculture sector in Asia Pacific countries is expected to support the growth of overall reciprocating engines market.

Continuously growing demand for reciprocating engines is keeping major reciprocating engines manufacturers on their toes to face the cut-throat competition. Research and development for product innovation is one of the key strategies adopted by the leading players in the global reciprocating engines market. Companies including GE power and Wrtsil Corporation are involved in developing engines that are capable to cater the different needs of their customers.

Inorganic expansion partnerships, mergers, and joint ventures are also highly observed by the companies to expand their business. For instance, Rolls-Royce Plc entered into a strategic venture with Force Motors Limited (India) in order to manufacture high-power diesel engine to gain low-cost production benefit.

Key Analysis Covered:

Latest trends in reciprocating engines market and growth opportunities for reciprocating engine manufacturers

Government policies regulating the overall reciprocating engines market

Different range of products offered by leading manufacturers for several end-use applications

Largest and fastest growing segments in terms of fuel, number of cylinders and applications

Most prominent geographical regions/ countries for the reciprocating engine market

Introduction of autonomous reciprocating engines equipped with state-of-art electronics and energy efficient systems such as ECU.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.1.1. Purpose of the Report

1.1.2. Target Audience

1.1.3. USP and Key Offering

1.2. Report Description

1.3. Market Segmentation

1.4. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot: Global Reciprocating Engines Market, 2017

2.2. Global Reciprocating Engines Market, By Fuel Type, 2017

2.3. Global Reciprocating Engines Market, By Number of Cylinders, 2017

2.4. Global Reciprocating Engines Market, By Application, 2017

2.5. Global Reciprocating Engines Market, By Geography, 2017



3. Global Reciprocating Engines Market Analysis

3.1. Global Reciprocating Engines Market Overview

3.2. Recent Trends and Future Outlook

3.3. Market Drivers

3.3.1. Increasing Motor Vehicle Production

3.3.2. Increasing farm mechanization to support Market demand

3.4. Market Challenges

3.4.1. Cyclical Nature of the Automotive Industry

3.5. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Challenges

3.6. See-Saw Analysis

3.7. Attractive Investment Proposition

3.8. Competitive Landscape of Key Industry Participants

3.8.1. Market Positioning of Reciprocating Engines Manufacturers, 2017

3.8.2. Major Strategies Adopted by Leading Players



4. Global Reciprocating Engines Market Value & Volume, By Fuel Type, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn) (Thousand Units)

4.1. Overview

4.2. Petrol Engines

4.3. Diesel Engines

4.4. LPG & CNG Engines

4.5. Hybrid Engines



5. Global Reciprocating Engines Market Value & Volume, By Number of Cylinders, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn) (Thousand Units)

5.1. Overview

5.2. Single Cylinder Engines

5.3. Multi-cylinder Engines



6. Global Reciprocating Engines Market Value & Volume, By Application, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn) (Thousand Units)

6.1. Overview

6.2. Automotive

6.3. Aircraft

6.4. Marine

6.5. Combined Heat and Power (CHP)

6.6. Industrial Manufacturing and Processing

6.7. Energy and Utilities

6.8. Landfill Gas and Biogas

6.9. Agriculture



7. North America Reciprocating Engines Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn) (Thousand Units)



8. Europe Reciprocating Engines Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn) (Thousand Units)



9. Asia Pacific Reciprocating Engines Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn) (Thousand Units)



10. Rest of World (RoW) Reciprocating Engines Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn) (Thousand Units)



11. Company Profiles



GE Power

Siemens Energy

Rolls-Royce plc

ABB Group

Wrtsil Corporation

IHI Corporation

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Cooper Corporation

Arrow Engine Company

Caterpillar, Inc.

MAN Engines

Mitsui & Co. Ltd.

