Global Recruitment Advertising Annual Report 2019: Automation, Artificial Intelligence and ATSs are the Triple-A Must-Haves in Recruitment Advertising and Technology
Mar 25, 2019, 08:30 ET
DUBLIN, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2019 Recruitment Advertising Annual Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Automation, artificial intelligence and ATSs are the Triple-A must-haves in recruitment advertising and technology. In the 2019 Recruitment Classifieds/Marketplaces Annual, you'll see this theme again and again, as job sites race to outdo each other to secure and grow their markets.
Few recruitment sites and advertising companies can compete these days without an applicant tracking system, artificial intelligence and automation. Those that try may slowly become a dying breed.
Almost every company we've spoken to for the 2019 Recruitment Advertising / Marketplace Annual - more than 100 - has been keen to stress its automation capabilities. International recruitment giants like Indeed and Seek, regional verticals like Poland-based Pracuj, or startups like Newton AI and Talentoo - all have a stake in automation.
ATSs, in particular, have rapidly become a necessity and a significant revenue opportunity for recruitment sites - integrating with their listings, search capabilities, candidate management services, communication tools and more. In our industry trends section, we analyze the ATS as part of a recruitment advertising business - competing with the massive standaloneATSs like Taleo (owned by Oracle) and SuccessFactors from SAP.
In our company spotlights, we review some of the most interesting recruitment companies in the world, including LinkedIn, Indeed, Seek and others. A remarkable addition to this list is Jooble, which has quickly become the No. 2 job site in the world by monthly visits. Can Jooble challenge Indeed for global dominance?
Our Top 50 list identifies the largest recruitment sites in the world - including many you know, but also some surprises from faraway corners of the globe.
We profile six companies as ones to watch. Companies like HelloWork and Inploi, which have fascinating business models, are growing rapidly, or just offer something others don't, at least not yet.
Our "top-three" analysis of recruitment sites in 54 countries begins on Page 89. Which are the three leading companies In China? France? Brazil? India? Find out inside. And more than 70 companies told us about their new products and services; we provide a roundup that starts on Page 77.
With a team of more than 40 people worldwide, including more than 30 analysts, we've put together the ultimate report on the state of the recruitment advertising industry today. We hope you enjoy it, and more importantly, you can improve your business with it.
Inside this report, you'll find:
- The industry trends transforming and disrupting online recruitment markets
- Profiles of nine major recruitment advertising companies worldwide
- The Top 50 recruitment sites globally ranked by total monthly visits
- Profiles of six Ones to Watch' - significant innovators in digital recruitment
- Our survey of technology and service developments at 70 leading companies
- Profiles of the top three job sites/apps in 54 countries
Key Topics Covered:
Executive summary
1. Industry trends
- Closing the loop: ATS is a key piece of the puzzle
- Is the gig economy growing or on the verge of collapse?
- Rise of the new Indeeds in the United States
- Brexit is an opportunity for U.K. job sites
- Less jargon, more jobs: Three AI case studies
- Automation is a timely solution in South Africa
2. Company spotlights
- Indeed: On its way to $3 billion in revenue for FY19
- InfoJobs: The job needs to find the candidate'
- Jooble: The aggregator taking on Indeed's global empire
- LeBonCoin: horizontal targets jobs, its weakest offering
- LinkedIn: Is it still capable of disrupting job sites?
- Pracuj: company maintains lead over GoldenLine in Poland
- Seek: embracing blue collar as white-collar segment shifts
- StepStone: Getting into the data business
- RedArbor: LatAm growth reinforced by new ATS
3. Top 50 recruitment sites by monthly visits
- 1 to 10: Indeed.com, Jooble.org, Glassdoor.com
- 11 to 20: InfoJobs.com.br, Monster.com, Seek.com.au
- 21 to 30: JobCase.com, SuperJob.ru, Pracuj.pl
- 31 to 40: Reed.co.uk, Jora.com, StepStone.de
- 41 to 50: JobRiya.in, TrabalhaBrasil.com.br, Zarplata.ru
4. Ones to watch
- HelloWork
- ImpactPool
- Inploi
- Jacando
- Newton
- Talentoo
5. New products and tech: global roundup
6. Top recruitment ad sites/apps by country
7. Companies in this edition
Companies Mentioned
- 104.com.tw
- 51job
- Adzuna
- AirTasker
- Amazon
- arbetsformedlingen.se
- Bayt
- BroadBean
- CareerBuilder
- CareerJunction
- Careers
- CompuTrabajo
- DoorDash
- Doumi
- Duunitori
- EBay
- EducationJobs.co.uk
- EJobs
- Elance
- EngineeringJobs.co.uk
- FindDreamJobs
- Fiverr
- Freelancer.co.za
- Freelancer.com
- FreshersLive
- GigNow.com
- Gigster
- Giraffe
- GlassDoor
- GoldenLine
- GoShare
- GovernmentJobs
- GrubHub
- Handy
- HelloWork
- Hh.ru
- Hipo.ro
- HotNigerianJobs
- ImpactPool
- Indeed
- InfoJobs
- Inploi
- Instacart
- Jacando
- JobAdder
- JobbNorge
- JobCase
- Jobiak
- JobKorea
- JobRapido.com
- Jobs2Careers
- JobStreet
- JobThai
- JobToday
- JobToMe
- Jofogas
- Jooble
- Jora.com
- Kariyer.net
- Kijij
- Leap.ly
- LeBonCoin
- Lyft
- Meteojob
- Monster.com
- Moonlighting
- Mundial
- MyNavi.jp
- Naspers
- Nationalevacaturebank
- Naukri
- Neuvoo
- Newton
- NomadNow.co
- ODesk
- OLX
- OnPloy
- PandoLogic
- Personio
- PoleEmploi
- Postmates
- Pracuj
- Qtshe
- ReachMee
- RedArbor
- Rikunabi
- Rozee.pk
- Schibsted
- Seek
- SherlockHr
- Shiftgig
- Sidekicker
- Simplfy.hr
- Skillbridge
- Snag
- SRG Global
- StepStone
- SuperJob
- Talentoo
- TaskRabbit
- Toptal
- TotalJobs.com
- Trade Me
- Transformify
- Uber
- Upwork
- Vagas
- VietnamWorks
- Wadhefa.com
- Wonolo
- Work.ua
- Workopolis
- Yoss
- Zarplata.ru
- Zhaopin
- ZipRecruiter
- Ziwork
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qbvbxl/global?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article