Global Recruitment Advertising Annual Report 2019: Automation, Artificial Intelligence and ATSs are the Triple-A Must-Haves in Recruitment Advertising and Technology

Automation, artificial intelligence and ATSs are the Triple-A must-haves in recruitment advertising and technology. In the 2019 Recruitment Classifieds/Marketplaces Annual, you'll see this theme again and again, as job sites race to outdo each other to secure and grow their markets.

Few recruitment sites and advertising companies can compete these days without an applicant tracking system, artificial intelligence and automation. Those that try may slowly become a dying breed.

Almost every company we've spoken to for the 2019 Recruitment Advertising / Marketplace Annual - more than 100 - has been keen to stress its automation capabilities. International recruitment giants like Indeed and Seek, regional verticals like Poland-based Pracuj, or startups like Newton AI and Talentoo - all have a stake in automation.

ATSs, in particular, have rapidly become a necessity and a significant revenue opportunity for recruitment sites - integrating with their listings, search capabilities, candidate management services, communication tools and more. In our industry trends section, we analyze the ATS as part of a recruitment advertising business - competing with the massive standaloneATSs like Taleo (owned by Oracle) and SuccessFactors from SAP.

In our company spotlights, we review some of the most interesting recruitment companies in the world, including LinkedIn, Indeed, Seek and others. A remarkable addition to this list is Jooble, which has quickly become the No. 2 job site in the world by monthly visits. Can Jooble challenge Indeed for global dominance?

Our Top 50 list identifies the largest recruitment sites in the world - including many you know, but also some surprises from faraway corners of the globe.

We profile six companies as ones to watch. Companies like HelloWork and Inploi, which have fascinating business models, are growing rapidly, or just offer something others don't, at least not yet.

Our "top-three" analysis of recruitment sites in 54 countries begins on Page 89. Which are the three leading companies In China? France? Brazil? India? Find out inside. And more than 70 companies told us about their new products and services; we provide a roundup that starts on Page 77.

With a team of more than 40 people worldwide, including more than 30 analysts, we've put together the ultimate report on the state of the recruitment advertising industry today. We hope you enjoy it, and more importantly, you can improve your business with it.

Inside this report, you'll find:

The industry trends transforming and disrupting online recruitment markets

Profiles of nine major recruitment advertising companies worldwide

The Top 50 recruitment sites globally ranked by total monthly visits

Profiles of six Ones to Watch' - significant innovators in digital recruitment

Our survey of technology and service developments at 70 leading companies

Profiles of the top three job sites/apps in 54 countries

Key Topics Covered:



Executive summary

1. Industry trends

Closing the loop: ATS is a key piece of the puzzle

Is the gig economy growing or on the verge of collapse?

Rise of the new Indeeds in the United States

Brexit is an opportunity for U.K. job sites

Less jargon, more jobs: Three AI case studies

Automation is a timely solution in South Africa

2. Company spotlights

Indeed: On its way to $3 billion in revenue for FY19

in revenue for FY19 InfoJobs: The job needs to find the candidate'

Jooble: The aggregator taking on Indeed's global empire

LeBonCoin: horizontal targets jobs, its weakest offering

LinkedIn: Is it still capable of disrupting job sites?

Pracuj: company maintains lead over GoldenLine in Poland

Seek: embracing blue collar as white-collar segment shifts

StepStone: Getting into the data business

RedArbor: LatAm growth reinforced by new ATS

3. Top 50 recruitment sites by monthly visits

1 to 10: Indeed.com, Jooble.org, Glassdoor.com

11 to 20: InfoJobs.com.br, Monster.com, Seek.com.au

21 to 30: JobCase.com, SuperJob.ru, Pracuj.pl

31 to 40: Reed.co.uk, Jora.com, StepStone.de

41 to 50: JobRiya.in, TrabalhaBrasil.com.br, Zarplata.ru

4. Ones to watch

HelloWork

ImpactPool

Inploi

Jacando

Newton

Talentoo

5. New products and tech: global roundup



6. Top recruitment ad sites/apps by country



7. Companies in this edition

