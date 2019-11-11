Global Recruitment Process Outsourcing Markets, 2018 & 2019-2027: Big Data and Advanced Analytics In Recruitment Process Outsourcing Solutions Gaining Momentum

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type and Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global recruitment process outsourcing market is accounted to US$ 4.16 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.1% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to account to US$ 40.57 Bn by 2027.

Recruitment process outsourcing module is adopted in a wide range of industries such as manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and construction. Availability of enormous size of job seekers and simplification of human resource operations are positively impacting the market in developed and developing regions.



North American countries witness significant growth in a number of wide variety of industries, which demand huge employment have been beneficial for recruitment process outsourcing service providers. Further, growth in the manufacturing and retail industry across the globe have been boosting the recruitment process outsourcing market over the years.



North America led the recruitment process outsourcing market globally followed by Europe and Asia Pacific region. Owing to the fact, that the industries in the continent are creating substantial job opportunities; several recruitment agencies, recruitment process outsourcing companies, and managed service providers are establishing their businesses in the countries. This is facilitating the recruitment companies to increase their annual revenues.



In recent years the majority of human resource departments in the region have outsourced their hiring procedures in order to simplify other processes in the organization. This practice has showcased significant growth in the number of recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) companies which are consistently introducing new products and services, which has helped the recruitment process outsourcing market to propel over the years in North America.



The global recruitment process outsourcing market has been segmented on the basis of type and industry. The recruitment process outsourcing market by type has been segmented into the technical staff, sales & marketing, office/admin support, and others. Additionally, the global recruitment process outsourcing market has been segmented by industries into manufacturing, construction, retail, IT, hospitality, BFSI, oil & gas, telecom, and others.



The recruitment process outsourcing service providers are heavily influenced by the significant growth in the manufacturing and retail sector, while the market is anticipated to witness growth with the increasing employment opportunity in the IT, telecom and BFSI industries across the globe.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3 Pest Analysis



5. Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Advantages of Rpo Over Traditional Recruiting - the Rpo Shift

5.1.2 Time and Cost Savings Driving the Adoption of Rpo

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Data Security and Privacy Concern

5.2.2 High Attrition Rates In Some Industries

5.2.3 Effects of Technology and Policy Changes On the Rpo Market

5.3 Key Market Opportunity:

5.3.1 Demand of Multi-Country Rpos

5.3.2 Adoption of Applicant Tracking System

5.4 Key Future Trends:

5.4.1 Introduction of Big Data and Advanced Analytics In Recruitment Process Outsourcing Solutions

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Recruitment Process Outsourcing - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Global Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market Overview

6.2 Global Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning/ Market Share



7. Global Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market Analysis - by Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market Breakdown, by Type, 2018 & 2027

7.3 Technical Staff Market

7.4 Sales & Marketing Market

7.5 Office / Admin Support Market

7.6 Others Market



8. Global Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market Analysis - by Industry

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market Breakdown, by Industry, 2018 & 2027

8.3 Manufacturing Market

8.4 Construction Market

8.5 Retail Market

8.6 IT Market

8.8 Hospitality Market

8.9 BFSI Market

8.10 Oil & Gas Market

8.11 Telecom Market

8.12 Others



9. Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market - Geographical Analysis



10. Industry Landscape

10.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.2 Market Initiatives

10.3 New Product Development



11. Company Profiles



SevenStep RPO

Kites Consulting

Randstad Sourceright

ManpowerGroup Solutions

Alexander Mann

Adam Recruitment

Proven SA

Talent Hunters

TASC Outsourcing

Ajeets Management & Manpower Consulting

