Global Recyclable Thermoset Market Anticipated to Reach $704.1 Million by 2026

Companies like Connora Technologies, Adesso Advanced Materials, and Mallinda LLC, among others have developed chemical processes to make thermosets completely recyclable. The technologies developed by these companies hold huge potential to cause disruption in the materials market. They provide an effective and complete solution to the problem of recycling of thermosets.



These companies have attracted interest from leading manufacturers across different industries and have also received financial backing in the form of funding which helps them commercialize their product. The two new recyclable thermosets developed by IBM Research namely, polyhexahydrotriazine (PHT) and poly hemiaminal are also attracting interest from various companies willing to use them commercially.

Market growth over the forecast period will be driven by certain factors such as government initiatives to reduce landfill, development of new technologies and materials, and funding for companies to help them expand. Major factors restraining the growth of the market include lack of profitability in the recycling process and the lack of quality standards.

The latest strategies & developments adopted by the key market players in the recyclable thermoset in order to lead the market are mentioned in this section. The companies, in order to grow their market work in collaboration with the top market leaders, acquire the relatively weaker companies, bring new products and services to the market, and improve the existing products.

Mallinda was awarded $150K by the National Science Foundation in Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR)-TECP supplementary funding mechanism in August 2017, which would help them in commercializing their product. In September 2016, INTCO Recycling's GreenMax compactor was used by Free Form Factory Limited to convert scrap foam into reusable foam.

Adesso Advanced Materials and Mallinda, LLC have been quite active in the adoption of this approach. Adesso Advanced Materials partnered with University of Southern California in February 2017 for the development of recyclable resins to be used in composites for wind power applications. Mallinda partnered with Larta Institute in July 2015 to develop and improve its plan for commercialization for the phase 2 of the NSF-SBIR application.

Research and development (R&D) is a key factor that influences the growth in the market. Companies work in collaboration with institutes to develop better technologies for the recycling of thermosets. The growth in the recyclable thermoset market is largely dependent on the quality of products that are yielded by recycling, as stringent government regulations are now in place to promote the recycling of waste.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1 Report Methodology & Scope

1.1 Report Scope

1.2 Global Recyclable Thermoset Market Research Methodology

2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Drivers

2.1.1 Government Initiatives to Reduce Landfill

2.1.2 Development of New Technologies and Materials

2.1.3 Funding Received by Companies

2.2 Restraints

2.2.1 Lack of Profitability in the Recycling Process

2.2.2 Lack of Quality Standards

2.3 Opportunities

2.3.1 Venturing into New End-User Applications

2.3.2 Partnering with Carbon Fiber Recycling Companies

3 Competitive Landscape

3.1 Key Market Developments & Strategies

3.1.1 Business Expansion

3.1.2 Partnerships, Collaborations & Joint Ventures

3.1.3 Product Launches

3.1.4 Others (Awards, Recognitions and Conferences)

4 Industry Analysis

4.1 Supply Chain Analysis

4.2 Regulations

4.3 Consortiums & Associations

4.4 Opportunity Matrix

4.5 Country Share Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness

5 Global Recyclable Thermoset Market by Technology

5.1 Assumptions for Analysis and Forecast of the Global Recyclable Thermoset Market

5.2 Limitations for Analysis and Forecast of the Global Recyclable Thermoset Market

5.3 Market Overview

5.4 Mechanical Recycling

5.5 Feedstock Recycling

5.6 Energy Recovery

6 Global Recyclable Thermoset Market by Resin Type

6.1 Unsaturated Polyester (UPR)

6.2 Epoxy

6.3 Phenol Formaldehyde (Phenolic)

6.4 Polyurethane

6.5 Others

7 Global Recyclable Thermoset Market by End-User Industry

7.1 Construction

7.2 Automotive

7.3 Power Generation

7.4 Electrical & Electronics

7.5 Others

8 Global Recyclable Thermoset Market by Region

9 Company Profiles



Adesso Advanced Materials Inc

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Connora Technologies

Demacq Recycling Composiet

ECO-WOLF INC

Fraunhofer Institute for Applied Polymer Research

GAIKER-IK

IBM Corporation

INTCO Recycling

MCR Mixt Composites Recyclables

Mallinda, LLC

Mobius Technologies GmbH

neocomp GmbH

Northstar Recycling

Syngas Products Group Limited

