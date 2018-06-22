Global Recycled Plastics Market 2018-2022: Increased Demand for PET Driving Growth

The global barley market to grow at a CAGR of 5.42% during the period 2018-2022.



Global Recycled Plastics Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of products such as PET, HDPE, PP, LDPE, and others used in different end-user industries.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increased demand for PET. The consumption of PET is increasing owing to the unique characteristics and applications in various end-use industries. Owing to the several advantages they offer, PET is being increasingly used across several industries such as automotive, packaging, food and beverages, and other consumer sectors.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the rising use of recycled plastic in end-use industries. Growing concerns regarding disposal and contamination of plastic waste are driving the consumption of recycled plastics by various end-use industries.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the impact of the recycling process on the environment and health. Plastic recycling is an energy-intensive process and leads to high carbon emissions. Further, the process of melting down and recycling plastic waste generates volatile organic compounds or toxic fumes, which can harm the animal and plant life near the recycling facility.



End User Segments



Non-food contact packaging

Food contact packaging

Construction

Automotive



Others



Key vendors

Avangard Innovative

B. Schoenberg

CarbonLITE Industries

Custom Polymers



UltrePET

