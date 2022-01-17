Global Recycling Industry Database/Directory 2022

Jan 17, 2022, 08:30 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Recycling Industry Directory 2021" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This database of over 23,600 recycling companies is a great tool for use by company sales and marketing departments.
The publisher will provide the complete database of information to be found on their website industry directory. The information will be provided in Excel format, with each main category shown in a separate tab - making it easier to manage communication campaigns.
Reasons to Buy
- This report actively invests time in finding new companies. Many other website directories wait for companies to come to them and submit themselves, which means they rarely get more than 50% of companies in a particular category.
- The details of new companies who submit their details are thoroughly checked. A small trading company may decide that they get more sales leads by 'accidentally' submitting themselves as manufacturing many types of recycling products. Staff will spot the discrepancy while other websites will simply automatically list the company as submitted.
- The report is rechecked and refreshes data on a regular basis. Companies regularly expand their activities or change their contact details, but they usually forget to update these details on 3rd party internet sites. Through manual rechecking of all companies in our database we keep our data much fresher than other sources.
Key Topics Covered:
- Company
- Country
- Address
- Phone
- Fax
- Website
- Staff Number
- Parent Company
Some companies featured in the directory include:
- A&P Drekopf GmbH & Co. KG
- AP-Concept UK Ltd
- Balemaster
- Bayshore Recycling
- Bernards Betriebs GmbH
- Biohumus Gubre
- Biosun Pamukova Tesis
- Bunting Magnetics Co.
- Bywaters
- Cal-Waste Recovery Systems
- Dabizzi Baling Systems S.r.l.
- Dieffe s.r.l
- Dielle snc
- Ecomaine
- Eldan Recycling A/S
- FGUP "VNIITVCh"
- G.F.Cascami
- Glassdon Recycling
- Gozo Transfer Station & MRF
- Great Western Recycling Ltd
- GreenWaste Recovery
- Gruberhof
- Grupo OTUA
- Hamos GmbH
- Hazemag & EPR GmbH
- Hebei Zaige Renewable Resources Development Co., Ltd.
- Henan Fushengyuan Machine Manufacturing Co., Ltd
- I.T.R.
- Inoplast s.r.o.
- Intech Integrated Sdn. Bhd.
- J&B Recycling
- Jiangyin Aupu Machinery Co., Ltd.
- Lung Meng Machinery USA
- M Lego
- Macedonian Paper Mills
- Magic Ladder General Trading L.L.C.
- MHM Recycling Limited
- MRC
- National Paper Recycling
- NatSteel Holdings Pte Ltd
- Neoworm Organik Solucan Gubresi Bursa
- Newbourne Farm Composting Ltd
- Nihot Recycling Technology B.V.
- OAO "Gomelskij zavod "Kommunalnik"
- OOO "Lipetzkij opytno-eksperimentalnyj zavod "Gidromash"
- OOO "Vtormet-16"
- Panchal Plastic Machinery P. Ltd.
- Pearce Group
- Pehlivanoglu Kagit
- Perthwaste Green Recycling
- PMK Recycling Ltd
- Polystar Machinery Co., Ltd
- Process Control Corporation
- Protemaster
- Recuperi Pugliesi Srl
- Retek Paper
- Rotogran International Inc
- S.Eco Servizi Ecologici
- Saray Geri Donusum Ve Entegre Tesisleri
- Satyamitra Iron & Steel Industries PVt. Ltd.
- Scott Area Recycling Center
- Size Reduction Specialists
- Stadtwerke Feldkirch
- Sutco RecyclingTechnik GmbH
- The Answer Garden Products Ltd.
- Tom White Waste Limited
- Tunisie Plastique
- TuzCart S.r.l.
- U.S. Zinc
- Viridor
- Viva Kagit
- Walsh Waste Ltd
- Willimantic Waste Paper Company
- Willshee's Ltd
- Winnen-Metall GmbH & Co. KG
- Zhangjiagang Lianda Machinery Co., Ltd
- Zhengzhou Leizhan Technology Paper Machinery Co., LTD.
- Ozce Organik Tarim
For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/let05l
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article