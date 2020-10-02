Global Refinery Fluid Catalytic Cracking Units (FCCU) Outlook 2020-2024: Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Fluid Catalytic Cracking Units
Oct 02, 2020, 07:45 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Refinery Fluid Catalytic Cracking Units (FCCU) Outlook to 2024 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Fluid Catalytic Cracking Units" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global refinery fluid catalytic cracking units (FCCU) capacity increased from 19,926 mbd in 2014 to 21,050 mbd in 2019 at an AAGR of 1.1 percent. It is expected to increase from 21,050 mbd in 2019 to 22,240 mbd in 2024 at an AAGR of 1.1 percent. United States, China, India, Japan and Russia are the top five countries in the world accounting for 61.2 percent of total FCCU capacity in 2019.
Scope
- Updated information relating to all active and planned fluid catalytic cracking units
- Provides key details such as refinery name, operator name, refinery type, fluid catalytic cracking units status for all active planned fluid catalytic cracking unit refineries
- Provides historical data from 2014 to 2019, outlook to 2024
- Provides capital expenditure outlook at global as well as regional level by year and by key countries for planned fluid catalytic cracking units till 2024
- Information on fluid catalytic cracking units capacities by refinery and country
Reasons to Buy
- Obtain the most up to date information available on all active and planned fluid catalytic cracking units across the world
- Identify growth segments and opportunities in the fluid catalytic cracking units industry
- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of fluid catalytic cracking units capacity data
- Assess your competitor's fluid catalytic cracking units refinery portfolio
Key Topics Covered:
1. Table of Contents
2. Introduction
3. Global Refinery FCCU Industry
3.1. Global Refinery FCCU Industry, An Overview
3.2. Global Refinery FCCU Industry, Planned and Announced FCCUnits
3.3. Global Refinery FCCU Industry, New FCC Units and Capacity Expansions by Region
3.4. Global Refinery FCCU Industry, Regional Comparisons
4. Africa Refinery FCCU Industry
4.1. Africa Refinery FCCU Industry, An Overview
4.2. Africa Refinery FCCU Industry, Planned and Announced FCCUnits, Capacity Expansions and Capex by Country
4.3. Africa Refinery FCCU Industry, New FCC Units Capacity by Key Countries
4.4. Refinery FCCU Industry in South Africa
4.5. Refinery FCCU Industry in Nigeria
4.6. Refinery FCCU Industry in Sudan
4.7. Refinery FCCU Industry in Ghana
4.8. Refinery FCCU Industry in Niger
4.9. Refinery FCCU Industry in Algeria
5. Asia Refinery FCCU Industry
5.1. Asia Refinery FCCU Industry, An Overview
5.2. Asia Refinery FCCU Industry, Planned and Announced FCC Units, Capacity Expansions and Capex by Country
5.3. Asia Refinery FCCU Industry, New FCC Units and Capacity Expansions by Key Countries
5.4. Refinery FCCU Industry in China
5.5. Refinery FCCU Industry in India
5.6. Refinery FCCU Industry in Japan
5.7. Refinery FCCU Industry in South Korea
5.8. Refinery FCCU Industry in Taiwan
5.9. Refinery FCCU Industry in Malaysia
5.10. Refinery FCCU Industry in Indonesia
5.11. Refinery FCCU Industry in Vietnam
5.12. Refinery FCCU Industry in Thailand
5.13. Refinery FCCU Industry in Philippines
5.14. Refinery FCCU Industry in Singapore
5.15. Refinery FCCU Industry in North Korea
5.16. Refinery FCCU Industry in Pakistan
5.17. Refinery FCCU Industry in Cambodia
6. Caribbean Refinery FCCU Industry
7. Europe Refinery FCCU Industry
8. Former Soviet Union Refinery FCCU Industry
9. Middle East Refinery FCCU Industry
10. North America Refinery FCCU Industry
11. Oceania Refinery FCCU Industry
12. South America Refinery FCCU Industry
13. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vl1mir
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets