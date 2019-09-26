Global Refractories Market Outlook to 2027 - Growing Demand for High-Grade Refractories from the Iron & Steel Industry
Sep 26, 2019, 14:15 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Refractories - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Refractories market accounted for $23.71 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $34.63 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.
Factors such as the increase in infrastructural development in emerging countries, growing demand for high-grade refractories from the iron & steel industry and increase in the production of non-ferrous materials are fuelling the market growth. However, environmental concerns and health and safety issues are hampering the market.
Refractories or refractory materials are resistant to high temperatures which are used in making moulds or crucibles. They are produced from natural and synthetic materials, generally non-metallic, or combinations of compounds and minerals. These materials must be chemically and physically stable at high temperatures.
Amongst form, the growth of the Unshaped Refractories segment is mainly attributed to the demand from the cement, glass, and ceramic industries. Unshaped refractories are mostly preferred by manufacturers than shaped refractories. These are widely used by manufacturers as the unshaped refractories are easy to use and have applications in various end-use industries.
By Geography, APAC is likely to have a huge demand due to increasing production and R&D facilities in this region. China, India, and Japan are the major contributors to the growth of iron & steel, glass, and non-ferrous metals industries in the region. These industries are witnessing growth owing to the increasing per capita expenditure and growing urbanization.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 End User Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Refractories Market, By Alkalinity
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Basic Refractories
5.2.1 Dolomite Refractories
5.2.2 Magnesite Refractories
5.2.3 Insulating
5.3 Acidic & Neutral Refractories
5.3.1 Chromite Refractories
5.3.2 High Alumina Refractories
5.3.3 Carbon Refractories
5.3.4 Silica Refractories
5.3.5 Fireclay Refractories
5.3.6 Zirconia Refractories
5.3.7 Bauxite
5.3.8 Kaolin
5.3.9 Mullite
5.3.10 Silicon Carbide
5.3.11 Other Acidic & Neutral Refractories
6 Global Refractories Market, By Manufacturing Process
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Fused cast
6.3 Formed
6.4 Dry Press Process
6.5 Hand molded
6.6 Unformed
7 Global Refractories Market, By Form
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Unshaped Refractories
7.3 Shaped Refractories
7.4 Monolithic
7.4.1 Plastic & Ramming Mixes
7.4.2 Castables
7.4.3 Bonding & Other Mortars
7.4.4 Gunning Mixes
7.5 Bricks
7.6 Other Forms
8 Global Refractories Market, By Composition
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Nonclay-based
8.3 Clay-based
9 Global Refractories Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Power Generation
9.3 Cement & Lime
9.4 Iron & Steel
9.5 Glass
9.6 Non-Ferrous Metal
9.7 Energy & Chemicals
9.8 Non-Metallic Materials
9.9 Ceramic
9.10 Chemical Manufacturing Plants
9.11 Petrochemical Refineries
9.12 Other End Users
9.12.1 Aerospace
10 Global Refractories Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Vesuvius
12.2 Harbisonwalker International
12.3 Saint-Gobain
12.4 Shinagawa Refractories
12.5 Chosun Refractories Co. Ltd
12.6 Coorstek Incorporated
12.7 RHI Magnesita
12.8 Morgan Advanced Materials
12.9 Corning Incorporated
12.10 Krosaki Harima
12.11 Imerys
12.13 IFGL Refractories Ltd
12.14 Minerals Technologies Inc.
12.15 Magnezit Group
