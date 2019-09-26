Global Refractories Market Outlook to 2027 - Growing Demand for High-Grade Refractories from the Iron & Steel Industry

DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Refractories - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Refractories market accounted for $23.71 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $34.63 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.



Factors such as the increase in infrastructural development in emerging countries, growing demand for high-grade refractories from the iron & steel industry and increase in the production of non-ferrous materials are fuelling the market growth. However, environmental concerns and health and safety issues are hampering the market.



Refractories or refractory materials are resistant to high temperatures which are used in making moulds or crucibles. They are produced from natural and synthetic materials, generally non-metallic, or combinations of compounds and minerals. These materials must be chemically and physically stable at high temperatures.



Amongst form, the growth of the Unshaped Refractories segment is mainly attributed to the demand from the cement, glass, and ceramic industries. Unshaped refractories are mostly preferred by manufacturers than shaped refractories. These are widely used by manufacturers as the unshaped refractories are easy to use and have applications in various end-use industries.



By Geography, APAC is likely to have a huge demand due to increasing production and R&D facilities in this region. China, India, and Japan are the major contributors to the growth of iron & steel, glass, and non-ferrous metals industries in the region. These industries are witnessing growth owing to the increasing per capita expenditure and growing urbanization.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Refractories Market, By Alkalinity

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Basic Refractories

5.2.1 Dolomite Refractories

5.2.2 Magnesite Refractories

5.2.3 Insulating

5.3 Acidic & Neutral Refractories

5.3.1 Chromite Refractories

5.3.2 High Alumina Refractories

5.3.3 Carbon Refractories

5.3.4 Silica Refractories

5.3.5 Fireclay Refractories

5.3.6 Zirconia Refractories

5.3.7 Bauxite

5.3.8 Kaolin

5.3.9 Mullite

5.3.10 Silicon Carbide

5.3.11 Other Acidic & Neutral Refractories



6 Global Refractories Market, By Manufacturing Process

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Fused cast

6.3 Formed

6.4 Dry Press Process

6.5 Hand molded

6.6 Unformed



7 Global Refractories Market, By Form

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Unshaped Refractories

7.3 Shaped Refractories

7.4 Monolithic

7.4.1 Plastic & Ramming Mixes

7.4.2 Castables

7.4.3 Bonding & Other Mortars

7.4.4 Gunning Mixes

7.5 Bricks

7.6 Other Forms



8 Global Refractories Market, By Composition

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Nonclay-based

8.3 Clay-based



9 Global Refractories Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Power Generation

9.3 Cement & Lime

9.4 Iron & Steel

9.5 Glass

9.6 Non-Ferrous Metal

9.7 Energy & Chemicals

9.8 Non-Metallic Materials

9.9 Ceramic

9.10 Chemical Manufacturing Plants

9.11 Petrochemical Refineries

9.12 Other End Users

9.12.1 Aerospace



10 Global Refractories Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Vesuvius

12.2 Harbisonwalker International

12.3 Saint-Gobain

12.4 Shinagawa Refractories

12.5 Chosun Refractories Co. Ltd

12.6 Coorstek Incorporated

12.7 RHI Magnesita

12.8 Morgan Advanced Materials

12.9 Corning Incorporated

12.10 Krosaki Harima

12.11 Imerys

12.12 Harbisonwalker International

12.13 IFGL Refractories Ltd

12.14 Minerals Technologies Inc.

12.15 Magnezit Group



