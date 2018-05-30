Global Refrigerant Gases Market Report 2018

Global refrigerant gases market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 4.69% during 2018-2023.

Fluorocarbon gas segment holds the major market share and is expected to continue its leadership in the forecast period on the back of use of much environment friendly HFO gases as alternative of HCFC and HFCs which are under global phase out plan under Montreal and Kyoto Protocols. Overall refrigerant gas market is expected to grow majorly due to increasing per capita disposable income of population in developing countries which enables them to buy refrigerators and air conditioners.



Amongst the regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest regional share in the global refrigerant gas market in 2018. Key factors driving the robust Asia Pacific market increasing commercial and industrial activities in the region demanding for infrastructural developing of the countries of the region accompanied by increasing penetration of air conditioner and refrigerator market.



The report has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Refrigerant Gas Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global refrigerant gas market.



Scope of the Report



Global Refrigerant Gas Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Global Refrigerant Gas Market, By Value - Size and Growth

Global Refrigerant Gas Market, By Volume - Size and Growth

Global Refrigerant Gas Market, By Type, By Value (Fluorocarbons, Inorganic and Hydrocarbons)

Report Highlights

Segment Wise Market Share-By Company

Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations



4. Refrigerant Gas: Product Overview



5. Global Refrigerant Gas Market: Growth & Forecast



Company Profiles



SRF Limited

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Arkema S.A.

Linde Group

Honeywell International Inc

The Chemours Company

Praxair Inc.

