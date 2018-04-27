Global Refueling Robots Market 2018-2022 - Business Expansion Through Distribution Channels

The global refueling robots market to grow at a CAGR of 8.65% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Refueling Robots Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is business expansion through distribution channels. Since the technology involved in refueling robots is still evolving, manufacturers are striving to take their businesses forward by expanding through various distribution channels. Refueling robot manufacturers are focusing on independent refueling stations, oil companies, fueling stations with convenience stores, franchises, and distributors of fueling pumps at refueling stations to enhance the deployment of refueling robots.

According to the report, one driver in the market is high efficiency and flexibility of installation. Refueling robots provide convenience regardless of the weather conditions, locations, and placement of the system. The ability of these robots to perform with optimal efficiency while allowing passengers remain seated in the vehicle is expected to add to the demand for this solution, particularly in those countries that have extreme climatic conditions with rain, wind, heat, and snow most of the year.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is replacement of fuel caps with automatic fuel caps. Refueling robots help to attain high efficiency over existing manual or self-fueling systems; however, the incapability of the robots to open fuel caps that are in use currently is a major hindrance to market growth. For instance, the Fuelmatics ADR cannot open existing fuel caps and therefore, motorists must switch to speed fuel caps if they wish to avail the services of refueling robots.

Key vendors

Drive Energy

Rotec Engineering

Scott

