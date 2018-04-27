Global Refueling Robots Market 2018-2022 - Business Expansion Through Distribution Channels

DUBLIN, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Refueling Robots Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global refueling robots market to grow at a CAGR of 8.65% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Refueling Robots Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is business expansion through distribution channels. Since the technology involved in refueling robots is still evolving, manufacturers are striving to take their businesses forward by expanding through various distribution channels. Refueling robot manufacturers are focusing on independent refueling stations, oil companies, fueling stations with convenience stores, franchises, and distributors of fueling pumps at refueling stations to enhance the deployment of refueling robots.
According to the report, one driver in the market is high efficiency and flexibility of installation. Refueling robots provide convenience regardless of the weather conditions, locations, and placement of the system. The ability of these robots to perform with optimal efficiency while allowing passengers remain seated in the vehicle is expected to add to the demand for this solution, particularly in those countries that have extreme climatic conditions with rain, wind, heat, and snow most of the year.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is replacement of fuel caps with automatic fuel caps. Refueling robots help to attain high efficiency over existing manual or self-fueling systems; however, the incapability of the robots to open fuel caps that are in use currently is a major hindrance to market growth. For instance, the Fuelmatics ADR cannot open existing fuel caps and therefore, motorists must switch to speed fuel caps if they wish to avail the services of refueling robots.
Key vendors
- Drive Energy
- Rotec Engineering
- Scott
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
Market sizing 2017
Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
Segmentation by end-user
Comparison by end-user
Commercial sector - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Mining sector - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Market opportunity by end-user
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
Business expansion through distribution channels
Payment for refueling through mobile applications
Growing deployment of CNG vehicles
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Landscape disruption
Vendor landscape
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zvsh8b/global_refueling?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-refueling-robots-market-2018-2022---business-expansion-through-distribution-channels-300638087.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article