Global release liner market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period from 2019-2025

The report predicts the global release liner market to grow with a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on the release liner market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on the release liner market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global release liner market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global release liner market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

• Growing adoption of digital printing technology across several end-use industries

• The growing use of film-based liners in medical applications

2) Restraints

• Availability of liner-less labels

3) Opportunities

• Rising demand for polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) based release liners

• Growing adoption of release liners in the premium hygiene products



Research Methodology



A) Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key Opinion Leaders associated with Infinium Global Research

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry



Our primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.



B) Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. At Infinium Global Research, each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.



The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies



Segment Covered

The global release liner market is segmented on the basis of material, substrate, labelling technology, and application.



The Global Release Liner Market by Material

• Silicone

• Non-Silicone



The Global Release Liner Market by Substrate

• Paper Based

o Glassine/Calendered Kraft Paper

o Clay-Coated Kraft

o Polycoated Kraft

o Polyethylene-Coated

o Other Paper Based Substrate

• Film-Based

o Polypropylene

o Polyvinyl Chloride

o Polyethylene Terephthalate

o Polyethylene

o Other Film Based Substrate



The Global Release Liner Market by Labelling Technology

• Pressure Sensitive Labelling

• Sleeving

• Other Labelling Technologies



The Global Release Liner Market by Application

• Pressure-sensitive Tapes

• Labels

• Hygiene

• Industrial

• Medical

• Other Applications



Company Profiles

• Mondi Group

• UPM

• LINTEC Corporation

• Gascogne

• Polyplex

• Ahlstrom-Munksjö

• The 3M Company

• Sappi Limited

• Others



What does this report deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the release liner market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the release liner market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global release liner market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



