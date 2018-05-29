Global Remittance Software Market 2018-2025

Remittance Software market is expected to grow US$ 3323.41 Mn by 2025 from US$ 1279.64 Mn in 2017

Cloud deployment model expected to continue its dominance as well as currently almost 61% of the Remittance Software deployments are on cloud. Cloud models are most preferred by large organizations to store, manage and share efficiently the critical and sensitive data. Lesser investments and easy integration with the systems have made the adoption of cloud deployment model more attractive among large enterprises.



Key trend which will predominantly affect the market in coming year is remittance software market is rising due to increasing number of migrants across the globe and smartphones penetration in developing countries. The needs and wants of customer increase each passing day modernization and innovation in traditionally used methods for remittance took place for gaining customer retention and loyalty.



The companies that survive in the ecosystem would be on account of innovations and to support the digital workplace. The Remittance Software vendors would be classified in a broader category and be acquired by players who want to add remittance software as feature to their larger platform of technology. In addition to this, the market is highly fragmented market with the top ten companies accounting for approximately 20% of the market share. Less entry barriers to enter the business has favored the influx of many small companies into this business.



The existing business models that were the brick-and-mortar stores are anticipated to face huge pressures from digital modes of money transfer. Also, the market saturations in the advanced countries of the world would lead to players tapping opportunities in the Sub-Saharan African regions as well as some of the developing Asian economies.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Tables & Figures



2 Introduction

2.1 Scope of the Study

2.2 Research Report Guidance



3 Key Takeaways



4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Segmentation

4.2.1 Global Remittance Software Market - By Software

4.2.2 Global Remittance Software Market - By Deployment Type

4.2.3 Global Remittance Software Market - By Application

4.2.4 Global Remittance Software Market - By Geography

4.3 PEST Analysis



5 Global Remittance Software Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Proliferation in Adoption of Mobile App based Remittance Service

5.1.2 Increasing Number of Migrants

5.1.3 Decline in Remittance Cost

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Limited Money Distribution Methods

5.2.2 Cyber Security Concern

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Emergence of New Technologies

5.3.2 Focusing on Customer Experience

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Emerging Economies Gain More Prominence

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6 Remittance Software Market - Global

6.1 Global Remittance Software Market Overview

6.2 Global Remittance Software Market Forecast and Analysis



7 Global Remittance Software Market Analysis - By Software

7.1 Overview

7.2 Web-Based Software

7.3 Application Based Software



8 Global Remittance Software Market Analysis - By Deployment Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 On-Premise Deployment Type

8.3 Cloud Deployment Type



9 Global Remittance Software Market Analysis - By Application

9.1 Overview

9.2 Personal Remittance Software

9.3 Business Remittance Software

9.4 Public Remittance Software



10 Global Remittance Software Market - Geographical Analysis



11 Industry Landscape

11.1 Market Initiatives

11.2 Merger & Acquisitions

11.3 Investment Scenario



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Product Mapping

12.2 Market Positioning - Global Top 5 Players Ranking



13 Global Remittance Software Market - Key Company Profiles



Remit One Ltd.

Remit Anywhere

FinCode Ltd.

MTS

Girmiti Software Private Limited

Grey Systems

ControlBox Corp

NextGen Systems UK Limited

Fiserv, Inc.

Daemon Software.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lsgp36/global_remittance?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-remittance-software-market-2018-2025-300655652.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

