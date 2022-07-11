Global Renewable Methanol Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.11% Through 2028

DUBLIN, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Renewable Methanol Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As per the publisher's research report, the global renewable methanol market is expected to develop at a CAGR of 4.11% in revenue and 2.32% in volume over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The studied market's growth is supported by factors such as the availability of renewable methanol and strict government rules and regulations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Additionally, the substitution of production marine fuels with renewable methanol has influenced manufacturers such as MAN and Wartsila to continue their research on engine technology to support adoption of renewable methanol. Hence, this transition is expected to open new avenues for the global market.



On the contrary, the high installation cost and hazardous impacts of methanol on the human body negatively impact the renewable methanol market's development.



REGIONAL OUTLOOK

The global renewable methanol market covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.



Geographically, the Asia-Pacific dominates the renewable methanol market and is expected to continue its stronghold by 2028. The growth is credited to the increasing methanol adoption as fuel in the transportation sector. Also, key players in the market, such as Carbon Recycling International (CRI), significantly aid in the overall market's growth. For example, CRI's largest emissions-to-liquids (ETL) reactor system is the key piece of equipment needed to hydrogenate CO2 for methanol formation.



Additionally, leading suppliers are collaborating to promote renewable methanol production. In this regard, companies such as Geely Holdings and Zixin Industrial Co are establishing production plants in China, strengthening its demand. Hence, these factors play a crucial role in boosting the overall market's growth.



