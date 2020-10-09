Global Residential Balanced Ventilators (ERV & HRV) Market Trajectory & Analytics, 2012-2019 & 2020-2027

DUBLIN, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Residential Balanced Ventilators - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Residential Balanced Ventilators Market to Reach $694.6 Million by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Residential Balanced Ventilators estimated at US$467.6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$694.6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the period 2020-2027.

Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.3% CAGR and reach US$485.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Heat Recovery Ventilator (ERV) segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U. S. Market is Estimated at $126.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR

The Residential Balanced Ventilators market in the U. S. is estimated at US$126.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$147.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.

The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Blauberg Ventilatoren GmbH

Broan, Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

S&P Sistemas de Ventilacion S. L. U

Systemair AB

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Residential Balanced Ventilators Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Residential Balanced Ventilators Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Residential Balanced Ventilators Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Residential Balanced Ventilators Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) (Product) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) (Product) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Heat Recovery Ventilator (HRV) (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Heat Recovery Ventilator (HRV) (Product) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Heat Recovery Ventilator (HRV) (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

Market Facts & Figures

Residential Balanced Ventilators Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Residential Balanced Ventilators Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027

Residential Balanced Ventilators Market by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Residential Balanced Ventilators Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 43

