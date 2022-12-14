Global Respiratory Disease Partnering Report and Directory 2022: Company A-Z, Stage of Development at Signing, Deal Type (Collaborative R&D, Co-promotion, Licensing) and Technology Type

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Respiratory Partnering 2010-2022: Deal Trends, Players and Financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Respiratory Partnering 2010 to 2022 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 1000 respiratory deals.

Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.

The report takes readers through the comprehensive Respiratory disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Respiratory deals.

The report presents financial deal terms values for Respiratory deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.

The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of Respiratory dealmaking trends.

Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report.

Chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in Respiratory dealmaking since 2010 covering trends by year, deal type, stage of development, technology type and therapeutic indication.

Chapter 3 includes an analysis of financial deal terms covering headline value, upfront payment, milestone payments and royalty rates.

Chapter 4 provides a review of the leading Respiratory deals since 2010. Deals are listed by headline value. The chapter includes the top 25 most active Respiratory dealmakers, together with a full listing of deals to which they are a party. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.

Chapter 5 provides comprehensive access to Respiratory deals since 2010 where a deal contract is available, providing the user with direct access to contracts as filed with the SEC regulatory authorities. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive directory of all Respiratory partnering deals by specific Respiratory target announced since 2010. The chapter is organized by specific Respiratory therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided with each report of all Respiratory partnering deals signed and announced since 2010. The appendices are organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc) and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Respiratory partnering and dealmaking since 2010.

In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Respiratory technologies and products.

Report scope

Global Respiratory Partnering 2010 to 2022 includes:

Trends in Respiratory dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to hundreds of Respiratory deal contract documents

Comprehensive access to over 1000 Respiratory deal records

The leading Respiratory deals by value since 2010

Most active Respiratory dealmakers since 2010

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are the sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

The report includes deals for the following indications:

Allergic rhinitis

Acute respiratory distress syndrome

Asthma

Bronchitis

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

Emphysema

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis

Occupational Lung Disease

Asbestosis

Coalworkers pneumoconiosis

Hypersensitivity pneumonitis

Silicosis

Pneumonia

Pulmonary arterial hypertension

Pulmonary embolism

Respiratory Tract Infection

Sarcoidosis

Sinusitis

Breathlessness

Bronchospasm

Chest Pain

Cough

Nasal congestation

Snoring

Wheeze

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Respiratory dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Respiratory partnering over the years

2.3. Respiratory partnering by deal type

2.4. Respiratory partnering by industry sector

2.5. Respiratory partnering by stage of development

2.6. Respiratory partnering by technology type

2.7. Respiratory partnering by therapeutic indication



Chapter 3 - Financial deal terms for Respiratory partnering

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Disclosed financials terms for Respiratory partnering

3.3. Respiratory partnering headline values

3.4. Respiratory deal upfront payments

3.5. Respiratory deal milestone payments

3.6. Respiratory royalty rates



Chapter 4 - Leading Respiratory deals and dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active in Respiratory partnering

4.3. List of most active dealmakers in Respiratory

4.4. Top Respiratory deals by value



Chapter 5 - Respiratory contract document directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Respiratory partnering deals where contract document available



Chapter 6 - Respiratory dealmaking by therapeutic target

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Deals by Respiratory therapeutic target



Appendices

Appendix 1 - Directory of Respiratory deals by company A-Z 2010 to 2022

Appendix 2 - Directory of Respiratory deals by deal type 2010 to 2022

Appendix 3 - Directory of Respiratory deals by stage of development 2010 to 2022

Appendix 4 - Directory of Respiratory deals by technology type 2010 to 2022

Companies Mentioned

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Vortran Medical

Sichuan University

University Lung and Blood Institute

Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

Zhejiang Medicine

Jubilant DraxImage

Enzyvant Science

Altavant Sciences

Biostar Pharmaceuticals

Scholar Rock

Monopar Therapeutics

Wockhardt

Innovare

Celularity

Highmark Blue Shield

Highmark Health

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

4D Pharma

BESPharma

IR Pharma

SI Pharmaceuticals

Wal-Mart

Sanovas

Amyndas Pharmaceuticals

Tunitas Therapeutics

Innovata HK

Medidata Solutions

Advocate Health Care

Innovate UK

Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research

Simulations Plus

Innovative Genomics Initiative (IGI)

Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI)

Laboratory Corporation of America

Novavax

Dynavax Technologies

Pharmaxis

Scarab Genomics

Punjab Province

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vfnf2f

