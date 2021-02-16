Global Respiratory Protective Equipment Market Report 2020-2027: Surging Demand for N95 Respirators During the COVID-19 Pandemic

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Respiratory Protective Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (APR, SAR), by End Use (Oil & Gas, Industrial, Mining, Construction), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global respiratory protective equipment market size is anticipated to reach USD 13.58 billion by 2027, expanding at a 9.4% CAGR during the forecast period.



Favorable occupational safety regulations focused on ensuring worker safety across various industries are expected to drive the demand for respiratory protective equipment (RPE) over the forecast period.



In addition, factors including rising concerns over exposure to radioactive and toxic air pollutants coupled with increasing instances of infectious biological hazards are anticipated to augment the demand for RPE over the forecast period. Moreover, the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth.



Surging demand for N95 respirators, especially from the healthcare sector during the COVID-19 pandemic to avoid infection has led to their shortage owing to which key players such as 3M and Honeywell International, Inc. have ramped up their production capacities and are also expanding their manufacturing facilities to meet the growing demand for N95 respirators.



Technological advancements in terms of features and design of respiratory protective equipment coupled with increasing demand for multi-utility RPE is anticipated to provide ample opportunities for market growth in the forthcoming years. Moreover, lighter weight masks are increasingly being preferred by users who are required to wear respirators for a more extended period of time.



Respiratory Protective Equipment Market Report Highlights

The Air-purifying Respirator (APR) product segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 9.6% from 2020 to 2027 due to its rising demand, most notably in the petrochemical, mining, and oil and gas sectors

The market for RPE in the construction industry is expected to reach USD 1.61 billion by 2027 on account of a large number of respiratory hazards including exposure to silica dust and asbestos coupled with growing concerns about employee safety

by 2027 on account of a large number of respiratory hazards including exposure to silica dust and asbestos coupled with growing concerns about employee safety The product consumption in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to reach USD 2.55 billion by 2027 owing to the growing construction, manufacturing, healthcare, and mining industries coupled with growing awareness pertaining to worker safety

is anticipated to reach by 2027 owing to the growing construction, manufacturing, healthcare, and mining industries coupled with growing awareness pertaining to worker safety The product demand in Germany is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period on account of rising penetration of respiratory protective equipment in the manufacturing, automotive, construction, and transportation sectors

is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period on account of rising penetration of respiratory protective equipment in the manufacturing, automotive, construction, and transportation sectors In May 2020 , 3M announced the expansion of its facility located in Aberdeen, South Dakota , U.S. to increase the production of N95 respirators for healthcare workers, and others actively combating the COVID-19 pandemic

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. Research Scope & Assumption

1.3. Information Procurement

1.4. Information Analysis

1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Respiratory Protective Equipment Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Raw material trends

3.3.1.1. Major raw materials analysis

3.3.2. Manufacturing trends

3.4. Regulatory Framework

3.5. Technological Landscape

3.6. Market Dynamics

3.6.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.6.1.1. Favorable occupational safety regulations

3.6.1.2. Emergence of infectious biological hazards

3.6.1.3. Rising incidence of mesothelioma disease

3.6.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.6.2.1. Lack of awareness

3.6.3. Industry Challenges

3.6.3.1. Complex manufacturing methods

3.7. Business Environment Analysis

3.7.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.7.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.7.3. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis



Chapter 4. COVID-19 : Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Respiratory Protective Equipment Market - Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.2. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016 to 2027 for the following:

5.3. Air-Purifying Respirators (APR)

5.3.1. Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.3.2. Air-Purifying Respirators (APR), by product

5.3.2.1. Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.3.2.1.1. Unpowered air-purifying respirators, by product

5.3.2.1.2. Powered air-purifying respirators (PAPR), by product

5.4. Supplied Air Respirators

5.4.1. Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.4.2. Supplied Air Respirators, by product



Chapter 6. Respiratory Protective Equipment Market- End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. End Use Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.2. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016 to 2027 for the following:

6.3. Oil & gas

6.4. Fire services

6.5. Petrochemical/chemical

6.6. Industrial

6.7. Pharmaceutical

6.8. Construction

6.9. Healthcare

6.10. Mining



Chapter 7. Respiratory Protective Equipment Market - Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

7.2. Respiratory protective equipment market: Regional movement analysis, 2019 & 2027



Chapter 8. Competitive Analysis

8.1. Key Global Players & Recent Developments & Their Impact On The Industry

8.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization

8.3. Vendor Landscape

8.4. Public Companies

8.4.1. Company market position analysis

8.4.2. Company Market Share/Ranking, by region

8.4.3. Competitive Dashboard Analysis

8.4.4. SWOT

8.5. Private Companies

8.5.1. List of key emerging companies/technology disruptors/innovators

8.5.2. Geographical Presence



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

3M

Alpha Pro Tech

Ansell Ltd.

Avon Rubber p.l.c.

Bullard

Delta Plus Group

DuPont

ILC Dover

Intech Safety Pvt. Ltd.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Mine Safety Appliances (MSA) Company

Polison Corporation

Uvex Safety Group

Honeywell International, Inc.

Gateway Safety, Inc.

