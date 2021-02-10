Global Respiratory Ventilator Tester Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Respiratory Ventilator Tester Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product; Application; End-user and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the global respiratory ventilator tester market is expected to reach $199.20 million by 2027 from $148.00 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the global respiratory ventilator tester market, and the drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth.



Based on product, the global respiratory ventilator tester market is segmented into portable, desktop, others. The portable segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 4.2 % in the market during the forecast period. Increasing number of patients with severe respiratory diseases, and launch of innovative technologies are the major factors contributing to the growth of the market for portable respiratory ventilator tester.



The global respiratory ventilator tester market growth is mainly attributed to the growing prevalence of respiratory diseases and rapid increase in geriatric population. However, unfavorable reimbursement scenario may hinder the market growth.



BC Group International Inc, WEINMANN Emergency Medical Technology, Magnamed, Datrend Systems Inc., TSI Incorporated, IMT Analytics AG, THOR, Rigel Medical, Fluke and EKU Elektronik are among the leading companies operating in the global respiratory ventilator tester market.



Reasons to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the respiratory ventilator tester market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global respiratory ventilator tester market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Respiratory Ventilator Tester Market - By Product

1.3.2 Respiratory Ventilator Tester Market - By Application

1.3.3 Respiratory Ventilator Tester Market - By End User

1.3.4 Respiratory Ventilator Tester Market - By Geography



2. Respiratory Ventilator Tester Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Respiratory Ventilator Tester Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South & Central America - PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Respiratory Ventilator Tester Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases

5.1.2 Rapid Increase in Geriatric Population

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Unfavourable Reimbursement Scenario

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Rising Number of COVID-19 Cases Worldwide

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Increasing Preference of Home Care Products

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Respiratory Ventilator Tester Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Respiratory Ventilator Tester Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis

6.2 Global Respiratory Ventilator Tester Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Respiratory Ventilator Tester Market Analysis - By Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 Respiratory Ventilator Tester Market Revenue Share, by Product (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Portable

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Portable: Respiratory Ventilator Tester - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Desktop

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Desktop: Respiratory Ventilator Tester - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Others: Respiratory Ventilator Tester - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Respiratory Ventilator Tester Market Analysis - By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Respiratory Ventilator Tester Market Revenue Share, by Application (2019 and 2027)

8.3 Anesthesia gas delivery machine testing

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Anesthesia gas delivery machine testing: Respiratory Ventilator Tester - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Oxygen concentrator testing

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Oxygen concentrator testing: Respiratory Ventilator Tester - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.5 Other

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Other: Respiratory Ventilator Tester - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Respiratory Ventilator Tester Market Analysis - By End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Respiratory Ventilator Tester Market Revenue Share, by End User (2019 and 2027)

9.3 Hospitals And Specialty Clinics

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Hospitals and Specialty Clinics: Respiratory Ventilator Tester - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.4 Home Care Setting

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Home Care: Respiratory Ventilator Tester - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.5 Ambulatory Care Centres

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Ambulatory Care Centres: Respiratory Ventilator Tester - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.6 Others

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Other: Respiratory Ventilator Tester - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



10. Respiratory Ventilator Tester Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 - Geographical Analysis

10.1 North America: Respiratory Ventilator Tester Market

10.2 Europe: Respiratory Ventilator Tester Market

10.3 Asia Pacific: Respiratory Ventilator Tester Market

10.4 Middle East & Africa: Respiratory Ventilator Tester Market

10.5 South and Central America: Respiratory Ventilator Tester Market



11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Respiratory Ventilator Tester Market

11.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.2 Europe: Impact Assessment Of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.4 Rest of the World: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)

12.3 Organic Developments

12.3.1 Overview

12.4 Inorganic Developments

12.4.1 Overview



13. Company Profiles

13.1 BC Group International Inc

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 WEINMANN Emergency Medical Technology

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 Magnamed

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 Datrend Systems Inc.

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 TSI Incorporated

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 IMT Analytics AG

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 THOR

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 RIGEL MEDICAL

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 Fluke Corporation

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 EKU Elektronik GmbH

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments



14. Appendix

14.1 About the Publisher

14.2 Glossary of Terms, Respiratory Ventilation Tester Market



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v7l9js



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

