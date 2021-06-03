Global Response Aid Reports Midyear Sales Results for COVID Drug

DUBAI, UAE, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare solutions provider Global Response Aid (GRA) today reported seven-month global sales figures for its anti-viral tablet Avigan®/Reeqonus™, a drug being used in several countries to treat patients with mild to moderate cases of COVID-19.

"Over the course of a year, GRA has signed a global licensing agreement for Avigan® with its developer, FujiFilm Toyama, filed a drug dossier with various regulators, and recently initiated a global Phase 3 clinical trial in an outpatient setting," said GRA CEO Mitch Wilson. "Working closely with our strategic partner Dr. Reddy's, we've taken major steps toward our goal of providing an affordable, easily administered, widely available oral anti-viral to help in the fight against this global pandemic."

Together with Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE: RDY), GRA is part of a consortium of companies that has been collaborating on the international development and distribution of Avigan®/Reeqonus™ for treatment and prevention of COVID-19 since October 2020. The consortium has generated $33 million in revenue through sales of Avigan® to pharmaceutical distributors and governments in secondary markets around the world.

Wilson said the steady increase in sales across a growing number of countries where Avigan® has been approved to treat COVID-19 "demonstrates that we are not alone in our hope that Avigan® can contribute in the battle to save lives."

Countries purchasing Avigan® based on regulatory approval of the therapy for the treatment of COVID-19 include Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and India. In a separate deal with FujiFilm, the Japanese government recently placed an order to stockpile over 65 million tablets.

Avigan® is a broad-spectrum anti-viral in oral tablet form developed by FujiFilm Toyama Chemical and approved in Japan as a treatment and stockpile countermeasure for pandemic influenza. Over the past year, the consortium has collaborated to evaluate Avigan® as an investigational therapy for early onset COVID-19 patients.

As recently announced by GRA, a Phase 3 US-Canada clinical trial of the anti-viral yielded a positive interim outlook. The group will continue evaluating the efficacy of Avigan® for treatment of patients with mild to moderate cases of COVID-19, and will publish results in Q3 2021.

About Global Response Aid (GRA)

Agility (KSE/DFM: AGLTY), one of the world's leading logistics companies and AiPharma, an innovative pharma research, development and commercialization company based in Dubai, established Global Response Aid (GRA) to address the market challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic and other threats to public health. GRA delivers innovative, effective healthcare solutions through a range of pharmaceutical products and technology platforms. It works closely with governments, regulatory authorities, hospitals, clinics, healthcare providers, life sciences companies, NGOs and public institutions to develop strategies that allow them to tackle public health challenges.

For more information: www.globalresponseaid.com

About Dr. Reddy's

Dr. Reddy's: Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY,NYSE: RDY) is an integrated pharmaceutical company, committed to providing affordable and innovative medicines for healthier lives. Through its three businesses - Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Global Generics and Proprietary Products – Dr. Reddy's offers a portfolio of products and services including APIs, custom pharmaceutical services, generics, biosimilars and differentiated formulations. Our major therapeutic areas of focus are gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, diabetology, oncology, pain management and dermatology. Dr. Reddy's operates in markets across the globe. Our major markets include – USA, India, Russia & CIS countries, and Europe.

For more information: www.drreddys.com

About FUJIFILM

FUJIFILM Corporation, Tokyo, Japan is one of the major operating companies of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation. The company brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, graphic systems, highly functional materials, optical devices, digital imaging and document products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2020, the company had global revenues of $21 billion, at an exchange rate of 109 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship.

For more information holdings.fujifilm.com

CONTACT:

Mary O'Brien

Chief Marketing Officer

Global Response Aid

[email protected]

+971 48325557

SOURCE Global Response Aid