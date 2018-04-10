Global Retinitis Pigmentosa Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis Report 2017 - Orphan Drug Designations from Regulatory Bodies is a Key Driver

DUBLIN, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Retinitis Pigmentosa Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis, 2017 - Clinical Trials & Results, Patent, Designations, Collaborations, and Other Developments" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study analyzed that the retinitis pigmentosa therapeutics pipeline comprises approximately 38 drug candidates in different stages of development.
Orphan drug designations from the regulatory bodies such as Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Medicines Agency (EMA) and Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) is a key driver for the development of pipeline drugs, for treating retinitis pigmentosa. Majority of the pipeline drug candidates are being developed using the intravitreal route of administration. HORAMA S.A. is in the process of developing two phase I/II, and one Pre-Clinical therapeutics for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa.
Many companies are increasingly emphasizing on the development of gene therapy candidates, due to their positive clinical results in the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa. Based on molecule type, around 50% of the drug candidates in the retinitis pigmentosa pipeline are expected to be developed based on gene therapy.
Technological advancements are spurring the pipeline growth, for instance, AAV vector manufacturing platform was used in the development of AGTC-501 by the Applied Genetic Technologies Corp for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa
Some of the key players developing drugs for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa include jCyte, Inc., Dompe Farmaceutici SpA, ProRetina Therapeutics, S.L., and Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Report Segmentation
- By Phase
- By Molecule Type
- By Route of Administration
- By Company
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1. Research Background
1.1 Research Objectives
1.2 Definition
1.3 Research Scope
1.4 Key Stakeholders
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
2.1 Secondary Research
2.2 Primary Research
Chapter 3. Executive Summary
Chapter 4. Pipeline Outlook
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Drivers
4.3 Key Barriers
4.4 Retinitis pigmentosa Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis
Chapter 5. Retinitis Pigmentosa Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis by Phase (2017)
5.1 Filed: Drug profiles
5.2 Phase III: Drug profiles
5.3 Phase II: Drug profiles
5.4 Phase I: Drug profiles
5.5 Pre-Clinical: Drug profiles
5.6 Discovery: Drug profiles
5.7 Unknown: Drug profiles
Chapter 6. Clinical Trials Analysis
6.1 Clinical Trials by Region for Retinitis Pigmentosa Therapeutics Pipeline
6.2 Clinical Trials by Trial Status for Retinitis Pigmentosa Therapeutics Pipeline
Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape
7.1 Key Players Benchmarking for Retinitis Pigmentosa Therapeutics Pipeline
7.2 SWOT Analysis Retinitis Pigmentosa Therapeutics Pipeline
Chapter 8. Company Profiles
8.1 Business Overview
8.2 Product and Service Offerings
