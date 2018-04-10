Global Retinitis Pigmentosa Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis Report 2017 - Orphan Drug Designations from Regulatory Bodies is a Key Driver

The "Retinitis Pigmentosa Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis, 2017 - Clinical Trials & Results, Patent, Designations, Collaborations, and Other Developments" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study analyzed that the retinitis pigmentosa therapeutics pipeline comprises approximately 38 drug candidates in different stages of development.

Orphan drug designations from the regulatory bodies such as Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Medicines Agency (EMA) and Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) is a key driver for the development of pipeline drugs, for treating retinitis pigmentosa. Majority of the pipeline drug candidates are being developed using the intravitreal route of administration. HORAMA S.A. is in the process of developing two phase I/II, and one Pre-Clinical therapeutics for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa.

Many companies are increasingly emphasizing on the development of gene therapy candidates, due to their positive clinical results in the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa. Based on molecule type, around 50% of the drug candidates in the retinitis pigmentosa pipeline are expected to be developed based on gene therapy.

Technological advancements are spurring the pipeline growth, for instance, AAV vector manufacturing platform was used in the development of AGTC-501 by the Applied Genetic Technologies Corp for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa

Some of the key players developing drugs for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa include jCyte, Inc., Dompe Farmaceutici SpA, ProRetina Therapeutics, S.L., and Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

