Global Retinitis Pigmentosa Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis Report 2017 - Orphan Drug Designations from Regulatory Bodies is a Key Driver

The study analyzed that the retinitis pigmentosa therapeutics pipeline comprises approximately 38 drug candidates in different stages of development.

Orphan drug designations from the regulatory bodies such as Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Medicines Agency (EMA) and Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) is a key driver for the development of pipeline drugs, for treating retinitis pigmentosa. Majority of the pipeline drug candidates are being developed using the intravitreal route of administration. HORAMA S.A. is in the process of developing two phase I/II, and one Pre-Clinical therapeutics for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa.

Many companies are increasingly emphasizing on the development of gene therapy candidates, due to their positive clinical results in the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa. Based on molecule type, around 50% of the drug candidates in the retinitis pigmentosa pipeline are expected to be developed based on gene therapy.

Technological advancements are spurring the pipeline growth, for instance, AAV vector manufacturing platform was used in the development of AGTC-501 by the Applied Genetic Technologies Corp for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa

Some of the key players developing drugs for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa include jCyte, Inc., Dompe Farmaceutici SpA, ProRetina Therapeutics, S.L., and Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Report Segmentation



By Phase

By Molecule Type

By Route of Administration

By Company

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Pipeline Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Drivers

4.3 Key Barriers

4.4 Retinitis pigmentosa Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis



Chapter 5. Retinitis Pigmentosa Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis by Phase (2017)

5.1 Filed: Drug profiles

5.2 Phase III: Drug profiles

5.3 Phase II: Drug profiles

5.4 Phase I: Drug profiles

5.5 Pre-Clinical: Drug profiles

5.6 Discovery: Drug profiles

5.7 Unknown: Drug profiles



Chapter 6. Clinical Trials Analysis

6.1 Clinical Trials by Region for Retinitis Pigmentosa Therapeutics Pipeline

6.2 Clinical Trials by Trial Status for Retinitis Pigmentosa Therapeutics Pipeline



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Key Players Benchmarking for Retinitis Pigmentosa Therapeutics Pipeline

7.2 SWOT Analysis Retinitis Pigmentosa Therapeutics Pipeline



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1 Business Overview

8.2 Product and Service Offerings



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f9pbqw/global_retinitis?w=5

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-retinitis-pigmentosa-therapeutics-pipeline-analysis-report-2017---orphan-drug-designations-from-regulatory-bodies-is-a-key-driver-300627155.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

