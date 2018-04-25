Global Rett Syndrome Epiomic Epidemiology Report 2018: 10 year Forecasts for 23 Major Markets

This report provides the current prevalent female population for Rett syndrome across 23 Major Markets (USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Poland, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, Estonia, Russia, Turkey, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina) split by 5-year age cohort. In addition to the current prevalence, the report provides an overview of the risk factors, diagnosis and prognosis of the disease, along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.

Rett syndrome (RTT) is a rare neurodevelopmental disorder characterised by loss of acquired skills after a period of apparently normal development. It is divided into typical, atypical and variant forms, most of which affect girls. It used to be considered as one of the autism spectrum disorders, but when its aetiology was determined to be an X-linked (rarely autosomal) single-gene mutation, it was removed from that group and is now considered as a separate pathological entity.

Providing a value-added level of insight from the publisher's analysis team, several features of Rett syndrome patients, as well as the main comorbidities of the disease have been quantified and presented alongside the overall prevalence figures. These sub-populations within the main disease are also included at a country level across the 10-year forecast snapshot.



Main symptoms and co-morbidities of Rett syndrome include:

Gastrointestinal problems (gastro-oesophageal reflux, constipation)

Nutritional problems (poor weight gain)

Musculoskeletal problems (scoliosis, kyphosis, spasticity, joint deformities)

Long QT syndrome

Seizures



Reason to buy

Ability to quantify patient populations in global Rett syndrome market to target the development of future products, pricing strategies and launch plans.

Further insight into the prevalence of the subdivided types of Rett syndrome and identification of patient segments with high potential.

Delivery of more accurate information for clinical trials in study sizing and realistic patient recruitment for various countries.

Better understanding of the impact of specific co-morbid conditions on the prevalent population of Rett syndrome patients.

Identification of Rett syndrome patient sub-populations that require treatment.

Better understanding of the specific markets that have the largest number of Rett syndrome patients.

Introduction Cause Of The Disease Risk Factors & Prevention Diagnosis Of The Disease Variation By Geography/Ethnicity Disease Prognosis & Clinical Course Key Comorbid Conditions / Features Associated With The Disease Methodology For Quantification Of Patient Numbers Top-Line Prevalence For Rett Syndrome Features Of Autism Spectrum Disorder Patients Comorbidities Of Rett Syndrome Patients Abbreviations Used In The Report Other Black Swan Services & Solutions Reports & Publications Online Epidemiology Databases Online Pharmaceutical Pricing Database References Appendix



