Global Revenue Cycle Management Market Report 2020-2026 with Profiles of Leading Players - Cerner, Mckesson, Quest Diagnostics, Athenahealth, & Ge Healthcare Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Revenue Cycle Management Market by Function Offering, Product, End-User, Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The revenue cycle management market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% in the forecasting period, from a base value of $71.11 billion in 2020 to $147.27 billion in 2026.



Revenue cycle management is the financial process of the medical bills and utilized by the healthcare systems, mostly in developed countries such as the United States, Europe, and other parts the world. This process helps to track the revenue generated from the healthcare services by registering all the payment processes on the revenue cycle management platform.



The revenue cycle management is a complex process; hence, healthcare providers can outsource their revenue cycle management process to other companies to handle the complex process with the help of professional agents. The major factors boosting the market growth is decreased reimbursements in the healthcare industry, electronic medical record, or electronic health records became mandatory in the healthcare industry.



Somehow, the lack of skilled IT professionals in the revenue cycle management is hindering the market growth.



The scope of the study on the revenue cycle management market has been defined based on function, offering, product, end-user, and geography.



On the basis of function, the claim and denial management segment is expected to lead the market share due to the increasing progress in the reimbursement structure, and the growing prevalence of claim denials or errors in the medical claims are the reasons for the great demand for claim and denial management.



Based on the offering, the service segment is expected to exhibit the highest market share in the market due to the lack of skilled resources in the financial process in the healthcare industry resulted in increasing adoption of outsourcing the revenue cycle management process to the outsourced party.



In the market, based on the product categorization, the integrated solution is expected to have the largest share in the market with the growing demand for value-based payment systems and the rising adoption of cost-effective data management solutions.



Further market based on the end-user is segmented by physicians, hospitals, laboratories, and other end-users. The physicians segment is expected to have the largest share in the market because adoption management systems such as consolidated practice among the physicians boost the market growth in this segment.



In the revenue cycle management market, North America accounted for the largest share due to the developed IT framework in the healthcare industry, the large numbers of hospitals, and efficient healthcare systems in this region. Europe accounted the second largest market share in the market due to the government initiatives for e-health and improved overall efficient healthcare organizations system in this region.



The key players in the market of Revenue cycle management are Cerner, Mckesson, Quest Diagnostics, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Athenahealth, Ge Healthcare, ECLINICALWORKS, Conifer Health Solutions, Epic Systems, Gebbs Healthcare Solutions, Experian, Agilent Technologies, Inc, Constellation Software, The Ssi Group, and Nthrive.



Globally, the demand for the revenue cycle management is increasing, and the major factors affecting the market growth are apprised regulatory mandates for the adoption of the electronic health records of the patients in the healthcare organizations and government is also taking the initiative towards the adoption of the revenue cycle management solutions in the healthcare industry. However, the risk in data security and privacy is a challenging factor for the market growth.



Moreover, the revenue cycle management process has a great impact on the healthcare industry for the easy management of healthcare services bills and fewer occurrence of errors in the revenue management process. The qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market enables users to develop effective strategies to solidify their presence in the market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Industry Overview

2.2. Industry Trends



3. Market Snapshot

3.1. Total Addressable Market

3.2. Segment Addressable Market

3.2.1. PEST Analysis

3.2.2. Porter Five Forces

3.3. Related Markets

3.4. Ecosystem



4. Market Outlook

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Evolution

4.2. Market Trends and Impact

4.3. Pricing Analysis

4.4. Market Segmentation

4.5. Market Dynamics

4.5.1. Drivers

4.5.2. Restraints

4.5.3. Opportunities

4.6. DRO - Impact Analysis



5. Function: Market Size & Analysis

5.1. Overview

5.2. Claims & Denial Management

5.3. Medical Coding & Billing

5.4. Patient Insurance Eligibility Verification

5.5. Payment Remittance

5.6. Electronic Health Record

5.7. Clinical Documentation Improvement

5.8. Other Functions



6. Offering: Market Size & Analysis

6.1. Overview

6.2. Software

6.3. Services



7. Product: Market Size & Analysis

7.1. Overview

7.2. Integrated Solutions

7.3. Standalone Solutions



8. End-user: Market Size & Analysis

8.1. Overview

8.2. Physicians

8.3. Hospitals

8.4. Laboratories

8.5. Other End Users



9. Geography: Market Size & Analysis

9.1. Overview

9.2. North America

9.3. Europe

9.4. Asia Pacific

9.5. Rest of the World



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Competitor Comparison Analysis

10.2. Market Developments

10.3. Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships

10.4. Product Launches and execution



11. Vendor Profiles

11.1. Cerner

11.1.1. Overview

11.1.2. Business Units

11.1.3. Geographic Revenue

11.1.4. Product Offerings

11.1.5. Developments

11.1.6. Business Strategy

11.2. Mckesson

11.3. Quest Diagnostics

11.4. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

11.5. Athenahealth

11.6. Ge Healthcare

11.7. ECLINICALWORKS

11.8. Conifer Health Solutions

11.9. Epic Systems

11.10. Gebbs Healthcare Solutions



12. Companies to Watch

12.1. Experian

12.1.1. Overview

12.1.2. Market

12.1.3. Business Strategy

12.2. Agilent Technologies, Inc

12.3. Constellation Software

12.4. The Ssi Group

12.5. Nthrive



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z4o3ek

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

