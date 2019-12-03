Global Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market 2019-2024: Focus on Advertising Campaign, Content Delivery, and Integrated Solutions

DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market by Application (Advertising Campaign, Content Delivery, and Integrated Solutions), End-User (Consumers and Enterprises), Enterprise Size, Enterprise Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global A2P and P2A messaging market is driven by the increased mobile marketing by marketers and application developers and significant growth in the level of mobile penetration and subscriber base. As per GSMA intelligence, the total number of subscribers in 2018 was 5,108 million, which later increased to 5,818 million in 2019, witnessing a Y-o-Y growth rate of ~14%.



Since the customer base is expected to increase greatly, the market is projected to witness strong growth perspectives. Large enterprises and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) have started deploying RCS to attract and engage their customers.

RCS is an IMS-based platform that enables the delivery of communication services beyond traditional voice services and SMS. It provides MNOs with an opportunity to increase their revenues or at least preserve their existing revenues by providing consumers with enhanced communication services, such as instant messaging, chat, live video, content sharing, file transfer, and IP video calls, across devices on any network.



Mobile operators also have the opportunity to grab new revenue streams through RCS-based applications, Business-to-Business (B2B) services, advertisements, promotions, and others. Customer retention, the influence of social networks, global interoperability, and collaboration between carriers and benefits from investment in IMS and Long-Term Evolution (LTE) are some of the driving factors for the RCS market.



The prominent RCS offering telcos profiled in the study include:

AT&T

Celcom

China Mobile

Deutsche Telekom

Freedom Mobile

Google

KDDI

LG U+

O2

Orange Business

Rogers

SK Telecom

Slovak Telekom

Sprint

T-Mobile

Telefonica

TELIT

Telstra

Verizon

Vodafone

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Number of Advertising and Marketing Companies

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Limited Capability to Offer End-To-End Encryption

5.2.2.2 Lack of Interoperability Between OEMs and Carrier Networks

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Strict Regulations for Ott Messaging Services to Boost the Adoption of RCS

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Difficulty to Cope With Ott Service Providers

5.2.4.2 Lower User Base Due to Proliferation of Messaging APPs

5.3 Use Cases

5.4 Enabling Technologies

5.4.1 Artificial Intelligence

5.4.2 Internet of Things



6 Rich Communication Services Market Analysis, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Advertising Campaign

6.2.1 Strong Marketing Activities on Digital Platforms to Boost RCS Adoption for Advertising Campaigns

6.3 Content Delivery

6.3.1 Growing Influence of Social Media Across Multitudes to Support Growth for Content Delivery

6.4 Integrated Solutions

6.4.1 Ease of Multichannel Communication Across the Globe to be the Major Market Driver for Integrated Solutions

6.5 Others



7 Rich Communication Services Market Analysis, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Consumers

7.2.1 Growing Internet Penetration and Consequent Demand for Rich Media Delivery Platforms Within P2p to Support the Favorable Growth of RCS Among Consumers

7.3 Enterprises

7.3.1 Growing Proliferation of Digital Content Delivery Through A2p Messaging Services to Support Adoption Among Enterprises



8 Rich Communication Services Market Analysis, By Enterprise Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

8.2.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises to be Significant Revenue Contributors for Rich Communication Service Vendors in the Near Future

8.3 Large Enterprises

8.3.1 Easy Availability of Resources and Funds to Drive the Adoption of RCS Among Large Enterprises



9 Rich Communication Services Market Analysis, By Enterprise Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

9.2.1 Authentications, Service Reminders, Policy Deliveries, and Other use Cases for Customer Engagement to Support Strong Adoption of RCS

9.3 Telecom and IT

9.3.1 Growing Number of Telecom Users and Increasing Number of It-Enabled Survivors to Drive the Market Growth in Telecom and IT Industry

9.4 Media and Entertainment

9.4.1 Rising Proliferation of Ott Media Players to Support the RCS Market Growth in Media and Entertainment Industry

9.5 Tourism and Logistics

9.5.1 Ticketing, Real-Time Location Status, and Delivery Updates are Some of the Prominent use Cases to Support RCS Adoption in Tourism and Logistics Industry

9.6 Retail and Ecommerce

9.6.1 Digital Marketing Pertaining to Consumer Goods and Online Platforms to Support the RCS Deployment in Retail and Ecommerce Industry

9.7 Healthcare

9.7.1 Real-Time Decision-Making for Patient Engagement Solutions to Drive the Need for RCS in the Healthcare Industry

9.8 Others



10 Geographic Analysis



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping of RCS Solution Vendors Offering to Telecom Operators

11.2 Strength of Product Portfolio (15 Players)

11.3 Business Strategy Excellence (15 Players)

11.4 Ranking of Key Players Offering RCS Solutions to the Telecom Operators, 2019



12 Company Profiles

