Global Rigid Recycled Plastics Market Report 2018-2022

DUBLIN, May 9, 2018
The "Global Rigid Recycled Plastics Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global rigid recycled plastics market to grow at a CAGR of 6.72% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Rigid Recycled Plastics Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Rigid plastic recycling is the recovery operation by which rigid plastic materials are reprocessed into substances or products for their original or other purposes. Rigid plastic recycling includes the cleaning, sorting, and processing of post-industrial and post-consumer plastic waste into different products such as plastic films, sheets, carrier bags, and household products.
One trend in the market is need for sustainability. Plastics recycling makes an immense contribution to the environmental sustainability through its energy saving potential and intrinsic recyclability and energy recovery options.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand from developing countries. The global rigid recycled plastics market is driven by the growth of the packaging, construction, and other industries from emerging economies such as Indonesia, Brazil, India, China, Mexico, and Russia.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is stringent regulations and policies. The constant push from regulatory agencies such as the Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on the use of recycled plastics is expected to impede the growth of the rigid recycled plastics market.
Key vendors
- Envision Plastics
- Imerys
- Kuusakoski
- KW Plastics
- Placon
- PLASgran
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- HDPE
- PP
- PET
- Others
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Regional comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Need for sustainability
- Lightweight technology trends
- Plastic recycling: A popular choice for brand owners
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
