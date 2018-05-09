Global Rigid Recycled Plastics Market Report 2018-2022

The global rigid recycled plastics market to grow at a CAGR of 6.72% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Rigid Recycled Plastics Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Rigid plastic recycling is the recovery operation by which rigid plastic materials are reprocessed into substances or products for their original or other purposes. Rigid plastic recycling includes the cleaning, sorting, and processing of post-industrial and post-consumer plastic waste into different products such as plastic films, sheets, carrier bags, and household products.

One trend in the market is need for sustainability. Plastics recycling makes an immense contribution to the environmental sustainability through its energy saving potential and intrinsic recyclability and energy recovery options.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand from developing countries. The global rigid recycled plastics market is driven by the growth of the packaging, construction, and other industries from emerging economies such as Indonesia, Brazil, India, China, Mexico, and Russia.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is stringent regulations and policies. The constant push from regulatory agencies such as the Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on the use of recycled plastics is expected to impede the growth of the rigid recycled plastics market.

Key vendors

Envision Plastics

Imerys

Kuusakoski

KW Plastics

Placon

PLASgran

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING



Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

HDPE

PP



PET



Others

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE



Regional comparison

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Need for sustainability

Lightweight technology trends

Plastic recycling: A popular choice for brand owners

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



