Global Riot Control System Market Report 2020-2025: Growing Need for Efficient Public Management Solutions Driving Market Growth

The global riot control system market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019



Riot control systems consist of various agents, such as irritants, lacrimators and tear gases, for controlling, dispersing or arresting the individuals involved in protests and riots. They are primarily used by law enforcement agencies and military forces to prevent and control the instances of riots or other public violence. These agents cause pain, burning sensation and excessive discomfort when exposed to the skin or mucous membranes.



In comparison to other liquid agents, riot control systems are solids with low vapor pressures and are dispersed as fine particles through small hand-held spray cans, large spray tanks, smoke grenades and water cannons. Apart from this, these systems also include non-lethal equipment, such as helmets, body armors, knee pads, neck protectors, riot shields and gas masks.



The market is primarily driven by increasing instances of communal violence and protests across the globe. The growing need for efficient public management solutions is also acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Riot control systems enable the authorities to control the crowds and prevent instances of riots or other activities that can disrupt law and order.



Furthermore, the implementation of favorable government policies to diminish domestic insurgencies and promote national security is also augmenting the market growth. Other factors, such as widespread adoption of technologically advanced weapons and security solutions, control systems integration with the cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and machine learning (ML) solutions and are expected to drive the market further in the coming years.



Looking forward, the global riot control system market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global riot control system market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global riot control system market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global riot control system market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Riot Control System Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Defensive Weapons

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Major Types

6.1.2.1 Personal Protective Equipment

6.1.2.2 Surveillance Systems

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Offensive Weapons

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Major Types

6.2.2.1 Direct Contact Weapons

6.2.2.2 Directed Energy Weapons

6.2.3 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Technology

7.1 Electromagnetic

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Mechanical and Kinetic

7.3 Chemical

7.4 Others



8 Market Breakup by End User

8.1 Law Enforcement

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Military



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

Amtec Less Lethal Systems Inc. (PACEM Defense LLC)

Armament Systems

Procedures Inc.

Axon Enterprise Inc.

B&T AG

BAE Systems Plcand Combined Systems Inc.

Eagle Industries Inc.

Lamperd Less Lethal Inc.

NonLethal Technologies Inc.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Safariland LLC (Maui Acquisition Corp.).

